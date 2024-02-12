Syracuse Basketball Faces Adversity: Peter Carey Out with Injury

In a significant blow to Syracuse basketball, center Peter Carey is sidelined with an upper-body injury, casting a shadow over the team's already thin position group of power forwards and centers. The news broke on Saturday, leaving fans in suspense as Carey's assessment is still pending.

A Thinning Roster

With Carey and Naheem McLeod, who underwent foot surgery, out for the season, Syracuse is left with a precarious lineup. Maliq Brown and Mounir Hima remain the only options at the center position. The recent dismissal of Benny Williams, also a center, has further strained the team's resources.

The Pressure on Maliq Brown

The weight of responsibility now rests heavily on sophomore power forward/center Maliq Brown. His task? To contain North Carolina's formidable players, including graduate student power forward/center Armando Bacot. Brown's performance will be crucial in determining the outcome of the upcoming game.

North Carolina: A Tough Matchup

Despite recent struggles, North Carolina remains a high-scoring team with a robust defense. Their impressive track record poses a tough matchup for Syracuse. The Orange will need to rally their strength and skill to overcome the odds in their upcoming game.

As the Syracuse basketball team faces this daunting challenge, all eyes are on the remaining players. Their resilience and determination will be tested in the face of adversity. The game, scheduled for February 12, 2024, promises to be a thrilling spectacle of grit and sportsmanship.