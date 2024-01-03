Sydney’s New Year’s Test: A Clash Under Clouded Skies

January 3, 2024, dawned bright and sunny in Sydney, setting a picturesque backdrop for the annual New Year’s Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The city’s cricket enthusiasts filled local cafes and pubs in neighborhoods like Surry Hills, Paddington, and Randwick, engaging in traditional pre-game rituals. The day, however, took a dramatic turn as clouds began to gather over the Blue Mountains, casting an ominous shadow over the cricket ground.

Weather Rain on Cricket’s Parade?

The New Year’s Test, a clash between Australia and Pakistan, faces the threat of interruption due to the predicted rainfall. This marks the seventh instance in the last eight Tests at the SCG where rain could play spoilsport. The SCG has a notorious reputation for washed-out days, with only 11 overs bowled across the middle three days of the 2016 New Year’s Test. These weather challenges have stirred discussions about shifting the Test to a different city or scheduling it earlier in the summer – a suggestion put forth by the late Australian cricket great Shane Warne.

Play Under the Clouds

Despite the looming storm, the cricket match continued under the artificial light of the floodlights. David Warner, playing his farewell Test, struck the first ball to the boundary, setting the tone for the match. Pakistan, however, struggled at 73 for 4 wickets, with Australia bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood making significant impacts. Pakistan leader Masood and player Rizwan managed to score boundaries and a six, respectively, injecting some positivity into their team’s performance.

Historical Test Matches Under Review

Emeritus Professor David Rowe recently penned an opinion piece discussing the history and commercialization of the Boxing Day and New Year’s Test matches. He touched on the origins of these matches, the influence of commercial television, and the impact of the growing popularity of shorter cricket formats like Twenty20. The piece also raises questions about potential changes in venues for future Test matches due to Sydney’s unpredictable weather. The curator of the Sydney Test wicket remains hopeful for a good contest, despite recent criticism over the pitch’s condition.

