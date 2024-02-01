Sydney van Hooijdonk: From Bologna's Controversy to Norwich City's Potential Coup

23-year-old Dutch striker, Sydney van Hooijdonk, is set to leave Bologna amid limited game time, marking a notable shift in his career trajectory. Despite the challenging period at Bologna, where he only made two league starts this season, van Hooijdonk's potential has not gone unnoticed. His move to Norwich City is seen as a significant coup for the club's recruitment team, given his previous success in the Dutch leagues.

A Rising Star in Dutch Leagues

Van Hooijdonk, a prolific goalscorer for NAC Breda, netted 22 goals in 56 games, a testament to his attacking prowess. His loan return to the Netherlands with Heerenveen further bolstered his resume, seeing him score six goals in just 13 appearances. In the following season, van Hooijdonk truly made his mark, netting 16 league goals, which placed him third in the Eredivisie's scoring charts. Despite this impressive track record, his move back to Bologna did not yield the anticipated results.

Controversy and Challenges at Bologna

Van Hooijdonk's time at Bologna was marked by controversy when he was excluded from a pre-season camp by coach Thiago Motta. This decision drew criticism from van Hooijdonk's father, Pierre, a former professional footballer. While Motta acknowledged van Hooijdonk's training efforts, he suggested that the young striker should seek playing opportunities elsewhere, indicating a disconnect between the player's ambitions and the team's plans.

Prospects at Norwich City

With his impending move to Norwich City, van Hooijdonk is set to join a frontline that includes Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes. While his role at Norwich is yet to be defined, his physical presence in attack aligns well with David Wagner's team strategy. Despite the setback at Bologna, van Hooijdonk's talent has not gone unnoticed, and his move to Norwich is considered a potential game-changer for the club.