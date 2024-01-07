Sydney Thunder Captain Chris Green on the Cusp of Realising His International Cricket Dream

A pivotal moment in the cricket career of Sydney Thunder captain, Chris Green, transpired on the eve of his wedding day. A phone call from the Australian selector, Tony Dodemaide, offered him an opportunity to fly to India to partake in a T20 match, thereby marking a significant milestone in his journey as a cricketer.

Global Journey as a T20 Specialist

South African-born Green, who migrated to Australia at the tender age of seven, has since made a name for himself as a seasoned T20 specialist. His cricketing prowess has taken him to 14 different countries, with 191 domestic T20 matches under his belt. Green’s cricket journey has seen him play in countries as diverse as Pakistan, Barbados, Canada, Norway, Trinidad and Tobago, the UAE, and Guyana, among others.

Unwavering Aspiration to Represent Australia

Despite his extensive experience and global recognition, Green, like many athletes, harboured a singular dream – to represent his adopted country, Australia, in international cricket. This aspiration remained steadfast throughout his cricket career, adding a layer of personal ambition to his professional pursuits.

A Dream Come True, and Beyond

The phone call from Dodemaide, received on the eve of his nuptials, was a harbinger of Green’s dream turning into reality. The cricketer, embracing the opportunity, cancelled his honeymoon and flew to India with his wife. Despite the match outcome, Green described the experience of playing for Australia as ‘very, very special’, cementing the significance of this professional milestone. In a testament to his commitment to the sport and its future, Green also interacted with school students upon his return, eager to inspire the next generation of cricket players.

