en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Sydney Thunder Captain Chris Green on the Cusp of Realising His International Cricket Dream

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Sydney Thunder Captain Chris Green on the Cusp of Realising His International Cricket Dream

A pivotal moment in the cricket career of Sydney Thunder captain, Chris Green, transpired on the eve of his wedding day. A phone call from the Australian selector, Tony Dodemaide, offered him an opportunity to fly to India to partake in a T20 match, thereby marking a significant milestone in his journey as a cricketer.

Global Journey as a T20 Specialist

South African-born Green, who migrated to Australia at the tender age of seven, has since made a name for himself as a seasoned T20 specialist. His cricketing prowess has taken him to 14 different countries, with 191 domestic T20 matches under his belt. Green’s cricket journey has seen him play in countries as diverse as Pakistan, Barbados, Canada, Norway, Trinidad and Tobago, the UAE, and Guyana, among others.

(Read Also: Top QB Bryce Underwood Commits to LSU Tigers, Snubs Oregon Ducks)

Unwavering Aspiration to Represent Australia

Despite his extensive experience and global recognition, Green, like many athletes, harboured a singular dream – to represent his adopted country, Australia, in international cricket. This aspiration remained steadfast throughout his cricket career, adding a layer of personal ambition to his professional pursuits.

(Read Also: Minutemen’s Resilience: Wrestling Victory over Rancocas Valley)

A Dream Come True, and Beyond

The phone call from Dodemaide, received on the eve of his nuptials, was a harbinger of Green’s dream turning into reality. The cricketer, embracing the opportunity, cancelled his honeymoon and flew to India with his wife. Despite the match outcome, Green described the experience of playing for Australia as ‘very, very special’, cementing the significance of this professional milestone. In a testament to his commitment to the sport and its future, Green also interacted with school students upon his return, eager to inspire the next generation of cricket players.

Read More 

0
Australia Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
9 mins ago
Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
In a thrilling display of football prowess, the Houston Texans recently clinched a playoff spot, marking their first appearance since 2019. The Texans claimed victory over the Indianapolis Colts with a 23-19 win, anchored by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud’s stellar performance and the strategic punting of Cam Johnston. Johnston’s Unerring Precision Cam Johnston, the Australian
Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
Bribbaree Domestic Violence: Woman Severely Burned, Man Arrested
23 mins ago
Bribbaree Domestic Violence: Woman Severely Burned, Man Arrested
Diving Incident at Tasmania's King Island Results in One Fatality
23 mins ago
Diving Incident at Tasmania's King Island Results in One Fatality
Illawarra's Traffic Signal Boxes Transformed into Canvases of Street Art
9 mins ago
Illawarra's Traffic Signal Boxes Transformed into Canvases of Street Art
Lemaire Set to Defy Odds at Moruya Cup: An Unexpected Victory Looms?
15 mins ago
Lemaire Set to Defy Odds at Moruya Cup: An Unexpected Victory Looms?
Sonny Jane Wise: A Journey of Autism Acceptance and Advocacy
18 mins ago
Sonny Jane Wise: A Journey of Autism Acceptance and Advocacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Chile Women's Hockey Team Eyes Historic First Olympic Berth in Ranchi
48 seconds
Chile Women's Hockey Team Eyes Historic First Olympic Berth in Ranchi
Sierra Canyon Triumphs over St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Rodney Guillory Elite Invitational
2 mins
Sierra Canyon Triumphs over St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Rodney Guillory Elite Invitational
India Prepares to Host England in Five-Match Test Cricket Series
3 mins
India Prepares to Host England in Five-Match Test Cricket Series
PSL All Stars Triumph over Stellenbosch FC: A Testament to Team Effort and Tactical Prowess
3 mins
PSL All Stars Triumph over Stellenbosch FC: A Testament to Team Effort and Tactical Prowess
Muzaffar Beigh Visits Late PDP Founder's Grave, Sparks Reconciliation Rumors
3 mins
Muzaffar Beigh Visits Late PDP Founder's Grave, Sparks Reconciliation Rumors
Nara Lokesh Calls Out Andhra Pradesh CM's 'Publicity Obsession' Amidst Rising Unemployment
5 mins
Nara Lokesh Calls Out Andhra Pradesh CM's 'Publicity Obsession' Amidst Rising Unemployment
Scotland's Vibrant and Eventful 2024: A Year Packed with Cultural, Sports, and Historical Events
5 mins
Scotland's Vibrant and Eventful 2024: A Year Packed with Cultural, Sports, and Historical Events
Top Low-Calorie Foods for Healthier Lifestyle by Nutritionist Disha Sethi
5 mins
Top Low-Calorie Foods for Healthier Lifestyle by Nutritionist Disha Sethi
California Triumphs over UCLA in College Basketball Clash
6 mins
California Triumphs over UCLA in College Basketball Clash
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
13 mins
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
1 hour
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
6 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app