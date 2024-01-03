Sydney Test Resumes with Cummins’ Remarkable Performance and Warner’s Farewell

The second day of the Sydney Test is set to resume following a captivating start that saw an explosive mix of over 300 runs scored, 10 wickets taken, and an outstanding five-wicket haul by Australian captain Pat Cummins. The crowd was treated to a rare spectacle as a batsman batting at number nine reverse-swept a delivery for a six, adding to the day’s thrill.

Australian Captain Pat Cummins Delivers Remarkable Performance

Australian captain Pat Cummins showcased another brilliant performance, taking five wickets for 61 runs. His golden summer continued as he put Australia on top in the farewell Test of David Warner, one of Australia’s most illustrious cricketers. Warner survived a scare in the final over of the first day and is set to continue batting with Usman Khawaja, aiming to significantly reduce Pakistan’s substantial lead of 307 runs.

David Warner’s Final Test

This Sydney Test marks the end of an era as it is David Warner’s final Test in the traditional format. Warner, who has announced his retirement from ODI cricket following Australia’s World Cup triumph in India, will continue to play Twenty20 cricket for Australia until the T20 World Cup in the United States and Caribbean in June. Despite the retirement, Warner expressed his willingness to make a comeback for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy if needed.

Pakistan’s Resilient Performance

Pakistan, despite losing their two openers to duck at the start of the third test, managed to reach a respectable total of 313 all out, courtesy of Aamir Jamal’s career-best 82. The resilient Pakistani tail put on the largest 10th-wicket partnership at the SCG since 1985, contributing an 86-run stand. Aside from Jamal’s heroics, the Pakistani team is also hopeful that legspinner Abrar Ahmed will be fit for the Sydney test after missing the first two tests due to a right leg injury.