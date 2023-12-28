Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Shares His Principles for Decision-Making and Productivity

Tom Harley, the chief executive officer of Sydney Swans, puts family at the heart of his decision-making, a principle he took to heart under the mentorship of Brian Cook, former CEO of Geelong Football Club. In an episode of the ’15 Minutes with the Boss’ podcast, Harley shared his insights on productivity, family values, and managing digital distractions.

A Family-Centric Decision-Making Framework

Harley’s decision to establish his family in Sydney came with a realization. It may have restricted some career opportunities, but it aligned his professional choices with his personal priorities. This philosophy resonates with the teachings of New York Times columnist David Brooks, who in his book ‘The Road to Character’, advocates for decisions that align with one’s values.

Productivity Strategies for a Digital World

The Sydney Swans CEO detailed his approach to handling the digital world’s distractions. He has deleted non-essential social media apps and disabled push notifications. These actions have substantially reduced his screen time, enabling him to be more present in both personal and work conversations. Harley’s next goal is to eliminate the habit of using his phone before sleep, a common practice that often disrupts sleep patterns.

CEOs Unveil Their Paths to Success

Harley’s insights are part of a series of takeaways from the ’15 Minutes with the Boss’ podcast. The podcast features various CEOs discussing their successes, failures, and daily habits. It aims to provide a platform for these leaders to share their experiences and strategies, offering valuable lessons to listeners who aspire to reach similar heights in their careers.