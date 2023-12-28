en English
Australia

Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Shares His Principles for Decision-Making and Productivity

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:49 am EST
Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Shares His Principles for Decision-Making and Productivity

Tom Harley, the chief executive officer of Sydney Swans, puts family at the heart of his decision-making, a principle he took to heart under the mentorship of Brian Cook, former CEO of Geelong Football Club. In an episode of the ’15 Minutes with the Boss’ podcast, Harley shared his insights on productivity, family values, and managing digital distractions.

A Family-Centric Decision-Making Framework

Harley’s decision to establish his family in Sydney came with a realization. It may have restricted some career opportunities, but it aligned his professional choices with his personal priorities. This philosophy resonates with the teachings of New York Times columnist David Brooks, who in his book ‘The Road to Character’, advocates for decisions that align with one’s values.

Productivity Strategies for a Digital World

The Sydney Swans CEO detailed his approach to handling the digital world’s distractions. He has deleted non-essential social media apps and disabled push notifications. These actions have substantially reduced his screen time, enabling him to be more present in both personal and work conversations. Harley’s next goal is to eliminate the habit of using his phone before sleep, a common practice that often disrupts sleep patterns.

CEOs Unveil Their Paths to Success

Harley’s insights are part of a series of takeaways from the ’15 Minutes with the Boss’ podcast. The podcast features various CEOs discussing their successes, failures, and daily habits. It aims to provide a platform for these leaders to share their experiences and strategies, offering valuable lessons to listeners who aspire to reach similar heights in their careers.

Australia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

