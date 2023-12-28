Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Advocates for Values-Based Decision Making and Reduced Digital Distractions

In a recent episode of the ’15 Minutes with the Boss’ podcast, Tom Harley, CEO of Sydney Swans, and former Geelong player, underscored the cruciality of aligning decisions with family values. The values-based decision-making approach was a lesson he learned from Brian Cook, the current CEO of Carlton Football Club, and former CEO of Geelong Football Club.

Aligning Choices with Personal Priorities

Harley emphasizes the need to align choices with personal priorities and values. He believes that this alignment instills comfort and self-assurance in one’s decisions. The principle of prioritizing loves, a concept he adopted from ‘The Road to Character,’ a book by New York Times columnist David Brooks, also plays a significant role in his decision-making process.

Reducing Digital Distractions

Tom Harley also shared his unique strategy to boost productivity by mitigating digital distractions. He has purged all social media applications from his phone except LinkedIn, and deactivated non-essential push notifications. This decisive action has dramatically curtailed his screen time and fostered an enhanced presence in activities and conversations.

Advocating for Device-Free Bedrooms

Harley strongly advocates for removing devices from bedrooms to evade distractions. He experiences the benefits of using a smartwatch as an alarm, which helps to limit phone use. However, he acknowledges the challenge of maintaining this habit and expresses his intention to continue striving for it.

Tom Harley’s insights are not just a testament to his leadership skills, but also serve as guidelines for those who wish to lead a balanced life by placing emphasis on family values and personal priorities over career opportunities, and by reducing digital distractions.