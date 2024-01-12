en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Sydney Roosters’ Terrell May: Family Over Club Loyalty?

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:58 pm EST
Sydney Roosters’ Terrell May: Family Over Club Loyalty?

Terrell May, a prominent prop for the Sydney Roosters, has set the rumor mill spinning with his recent declaration. He expressed a desire to play alongside his brothers in the National Rugby League (NRL), triggering a flurry of speculation about his future with the Roosters. As his contract, along with those of his brothers Taylan and Tyrone, draws to an end this year, the stage is set for the siblings to potentially unite on the field.

Family First Mentality

May’s comments, made during his appearance on the ‘Bloke In A Bar’ podcast, were crystal clear. He would join any club willing to sign all three brothers, emphasizing his strong family values and readiness to commit immediately to a team that accommodates this wish. His preference is to stay with the Roosters, or return to his home club, the Penrith Panthers. However, his ultimate goal is to play alongside his siblings.

An Off-Field Commitment to Family

May’s dedication to his family transcends the rugby field. He recently purchased a property, with the view to providing for his family and enabling his parents to retire. This commitment to his loved ones is a testament to his character and the values he holds dear.

A Promising Rugby Career

On the professional front, May debuted with the Roosters in 2022 and has since made a name for himself in the NRL. His contributions to the team earned him an international call-up with Samoa. His brother Taylan, who plays for the Penrith Panthers, missed the 2023 season due to injury but is expected to make a comeback this year. Their eldest brother, Tyrone, currently plays for Super League’s Hull KR.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Helicopter Arrival: David Warner's Grand Entrance to Big Bash League Showdown
In a grand spectacle, Australian cricket star David Warner will be making a dramatic entrance via helicopter to partake in the hotly anticipated Big Bash League (BBL) match between the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. He will be joining the action straight from his brother’s wedding, underscoring his dedication to the game. This will be
Helicopter Arrival: David Warner's Grand Entrance to Big Bash League Showdown
John Millman: An Emotional Farewell to a Determined Tennis Career
10 mins ago
John Millman: An Emotional Farewell to a Determined Tennis Career
Melbourne Tobacco Store Torched Twice in 24 Hours: Arson Suspected
12 mins ago
Melbourne Tobacco Store Torched Twice in 24 Hours: Arson Suspected
Public Alert: Australians Warned of Scammers Using AI and QR Codes
4 mins ago
Public Alert: Australians Warned of Scammers Using AI and QR Codes
Foiled Assassination Plot against Rap Group OneFour: Suspects Arrested
7 mins ago
Foiled Assassination Plot against Rap Group OneFour: Suspects Arrested
Australia's North Coast on Alert: Cyclone and Monsoon Threat Looms
8 mins ago
Australia's North Coast on Alert: Cyclone and Monsoon Threat Looms
Latest Headlines
World News
US and Allies Stand Against Houthi Disruptions in Red Sea
2 mins
US and Allies Stand Against Houthi Disruptions in Red Sea
Helicopter Arrival: David Warner's Grand Entrance to Big Bash League Showdown
2 mins
Helicopter Arrival: David Warner's Grand Entrance to Big Bash League Showdown
Sleep Disturbances in Middle Age May Trigger Cognitive Decline, Study Reveals
2 mins
Sleep Disturbances in Middle Age May Trigger Cognitive Decline, Study Reveals
San Francisco's Little Saigon Businesses Concerned Over Planned Health Center
4 mins
San Francisco's Little Saigon Businesses Concerned Over Planned Health Center
Australian Skier Injured in Deadly Californian Avalanche
5 mins
Australian Skier Injured in Deadly Californian Avalanche
Nakul Nath's Devotion to Ram Temple Sparks Political Debate
6 mins
Nakul Nath's Devotion to Ram Temple Sparks Political Debate
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
9 mins
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
India's Home Ministry Empowers States to Seize Assets of Unlawful Groups
10 mins
India's Home Ministry Empowers States to Seize Assets of Unlawful Groups
John Millman: An Emotional Farewell to a Determined Tennis Career
10 mins
John Millman: An Emotional Farewell to a Determined Tennis Career
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app