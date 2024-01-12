Sydney Roosters’ Terrell May: Family Over Club Loyalty?

Terrell May, a prominent prop for the Sydney Roosters, has set the rumor mill spinning with his recent declaration. He expressed a desire to play alongside his brothers in the National Rugby League (NRL), triggering a flurry of speculation about his future with the Roosters. As his contract, along with those of his brothers Taylan and Tyrone, draws to an end this year, the stage is set for the siblings to potentially unite on the field.

Family First Mentality

May’s comments, made during his appearance on the ‘Bloke In A Bar’ podcast, were crystal clear. He would join any club willing to sign all three brothers, emphasizing his strong family values and readiness to commit immediately to a team that accommodates this wish. His preference is to stay with the Roosters, or return to his home club, the Penrith Panthers. However, his ultimate goal is to play alongside his siblings.

An Off-Field Commitment to Family

May’s dedication to his family transcends the rugby field. He recently purchased a property, with the view to providing for his family and enabling his parents to retire. This commitment to his loved ones is a testament to his character and the values he holds dear.

A Promising Rugby Career

On the professional front, May debuted with the Roosters in 2022 and has since made a name for himself in the NRL. His contributions to the team earned him an international call-up with Samoa. His brother Taylan, who plays for the Penrith Panthers, missed the 2023 season due to injury but is expected to make a comeback this year. Their eldest brother, Tyrone, currently plays for Super League’s Hull KR.