en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Sydney FC Clinches Victory Over Wellington Phoenix in A-League Women’s Clash

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:13 am EST
Sydney FC Clinches Victory Over Wellington Phoenix in A-League Women’s Clash

In a thrilling encounter at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium, home team Sydney FC clinched a last-gasp 1-0 victory over Wellington Phoenix in the A-League Women’s match. The sole goal of the game came from the head of substitute, Jynaya Dos Santos, in the 78th minute, marking a significant twist in the tale of the match.

Phoenix’s Away Woes Continues

The defeat marked Phoenix’s third consecutive away loss, continuing their underwhelming performance outside New Zealand. Despite opportunities to turn the tide, including two significant chances in the second half, the Phoenix failed to find the back of the net. Isabel Cox and Mariana Speckmaier missed close-range opportunities, the latter failing to score even from point-blank range in the final minute of the game.

Substitute Dos Santos Makes Her Mark

Jynaya Dos Santos made a remarkable impact after coming on as a substitute. Her late header goal, assisted by Taylor Ray’s cross, proved decisive, helping Sydney FC secure a vital win. This happened after Phoenix’s stand-in goalkeeper, Brianna Edwards, had made a critical save against Sydney’s Cortnee Vine.

Implications for the League Standings

The victory was crucial for Sydney FC, as it kept Wellington Phoenix at bay in the league standings. Phoenix remains in third place with 16 points, seven points behind the leaders Melbourne City, who recently recorded a win against Brisbane Roar. With Phoenix scheduled to face Brisbane Roar in their second of four consecutive away matches, the upcoming games will be crucial in determining their position in the league.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tourists Rescued from Deadly Rip Current at Birubi Beach, NSW

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Test Team's Opener Dilemma: Non-Traditional Replacement for David Warner?

By Salman Khan

Young Surfer Khai Cowley's Fatal Shark Attack Stirs South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Road Accident in Brabham: 61-Year-Old Woman Dies, Police Seek Witnesses

By Geeta Pillai

Australians Look to a Brighter 2024: Emphasizing Health and Finances ...
@Australia · 10 mins
Australians Look to a Brighter 2024: Emphasizing Health and Finances ...
heart comment 0
A Blind Date in Sydney: Lara and Claire’s Encounter

By Geeta Pillai

A Blind Date in Sydney: Lara and Claire's Encounter
NRL Outlines Expansion Plans for 18th Team and Women’s League by 2024

By Salman Khan

NRL Outlines Expansion Plans for 18th Team and Women's League by 2024
Climate Change Challenges Weather Prediction, Says Australia’s Agriculture Minister

By Geeta Pillai

Climate Change Challenges Weather Prediction, Says Australia's Agriculture Minister
Alex Chidiac Returns to Melbourne Victory Through 2025-26 A-League Women Season

By Salman Khan

Alex Chidiac Returns to Melbourne Victory Through 2025-26 A-League Women Season
Latest Headlines
World News
New Zealand 2024 New Year Honours List: Recognizing Giants in Their Fields
59 seconds
New Zealand 2024 New Year Honours List: Recognizing Giants in Their Fields
Escalating Tensions: Venezuela Reacts to UK's Warship Deployment Amid Essequibo Dispute
1 min
Escalating Tensions: Venezuela Reacts to UK's Warship Deployment Amid Essequibo Dispute
Philippines Health Department Reports Spike in Firecracker Injuries Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 mins
Philippines Health Department Reports Spike in Firecracker Injuries Ahead of New Year's Eve
Islanders Rebound with Decisive Victory Over Capitals
3 mins
Islanders Rebound with Decisive Victory Over Capitals
Iran Faces Condemnation from Western Powers Over Enhanced Uranium Enrichment
3 mins
Iran Faces Condemnation from Western Powers Over Enhanced Uranium Enrichment
NCAA Investigates Possible Unauthorized Access on Catapult App
4 mins
NCAA Investigates Possible Unauthorized Access on Catapult App
Corporators' Brawl at Municipal Council Meeting Sparks Controversy
4 mins
Corporators' Brawl at Municipal Council Meeting Sparks Controversy
Turkish Super Cup Final Postponed Amid Disputes Over National Symbols
5 mins
Turkish Super Cup Final Postponed Amid Disputes Over National Symbols
Australian Test Team's Opener Dilemma: Non-Traditional Replacement for David Warner?
5 mins
Australian Test Team's Opener Dilemma: Non-Traditional Replacement for David Warner?
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
2 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
2 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
2 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
3 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
3 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
5 hours
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
7 hours
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge
7 hours
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app