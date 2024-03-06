Swing for the Fences: Upper Deck Golf Hits Wrigley Field This May

Bringing a unique sporting experience to one of baseball's most storied venues, the Upper Deck Golf event is set to transform Chicago's Wrigley Field into a golfer's paradise for three days starting May 10. Golf enthusiasts will have the opportunity to tee off from nine different locations within the ballpark, aiming for targets set up on the Cubs' field, merging the worlds of golf and baseball in an unprecedented fashion.

Experience the Iconic: Golf at Wrigley Field

The event offers a novel twist on traditional golf by situating its nine holes across the famed ballpark, with distances ranging from 75 to 150 yards. Participants can expect a round to last approximately 90 minutes, though those opting for VIP tee times will enjoy perks such as mulligans, and access to additional challenges, alongside a complimentary meal and beverage. This unique setup not only provides an engaging challenge for golfers but also allows fans to experience Wrigley Field from an entirely new perspective.

Getting in on the Action

Enthusiasm is already building, with a VIP waitlist available for those eager to secure their spot. VIP presale tickets will be accessible starting April 10, with general public bookings opening at 11 a.m. on April 11. Tee times, which can be booked for dates between May 10 and May 12, will be available from as early as 7 a.m. on the event's opening day. Furthermore, Cubs Season Ticket Holders are afforded an exclusive presale opportunity beginning April 3, highlighting the event's appeal to both golf and baseball communities alike.

More Than Just Golf

While the primary focus is the golfing experience, the event ensures a comprehensive entertainment package. Standard golf clubs will be provided on-site, catering to both seasoned players and newcomers. Additionally, a variety of food, beverages, and exclusive merchandise will be available for purchase, making it a well-rounded event that promises something for everyone. The organizers encourage those interested to visit the Upper Deck Golf website for more information or to join the VIP waitlist.

As the Upper Deck Golf experience at Wrigley Field approaches, it stands as a testament to the innovative ways in which traditional sports venues can offer new and engaging experiences. This event not only caters to golfing enthusiasts but also offers a fresh way for fans to engage with the iconic Wrigley Field, promising a memorable experience that combines the love of golf with the spirit of baseball.