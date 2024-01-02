Swindon Town Set to Sign Australian Prodigy Eddie Ince

Swindon Town Football Club, a formidable player in League Two, is on the precipice of a significant acquisition. A young prodigy named Eddie Ince, a 17-year-old Australian youth international midfielder, is reportedly on the verge of signing a long-term contract with the club. Ince, who bears the unique heritage of being Japanese, British, and Australian, has left an indelible mark during his trial period with Swindon Town, earning accolades from the team’s manager, Michael Flynn.

Skill Development at Brisbane Roar

Ince has spent his formative footballing years honing his skills at Brisbane Roar, an Australian club known for nurturing talents like Charlie Austin, who returned to Swindon Town last year. Despite not having made his senior debut in the A-League, Ince’s potential has been recognized and admired in the English football circuit.

Interest from Other English Football Clubs

English football clubs, including Brentford B and AFC Bournemouth, have shown interest in this young talent. Particularly, AFC Bournemouth’s interest was piqued when they noticed Ince during a school tour in the UK, leading them to keep a watchful eye on his progress.

Impressive Performance on the International Stage

Not only has Ince been making waves in the club circuit, but his performances on the international stage have also been noteworthy. He represented Australia at the under-17 level, making significant contributions during the 2023 under-17 Asian Cup. Despite Australia’s defeat by Japan in the quarter-finals, Ince’s performance was a beacon of promise for Australian football.