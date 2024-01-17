Swimming Prodigy Daniel Garza Commits to Denison University's Big Red Swim & Dive Team

Highly-touted swimmer Daniel Garza, currently representing CSP Tideriders, has made a monumental commitment to join Denison University's lauded Big Red Swim & Dive team beginning in the fall season. Boasting an impressive height of 6’8′′, Garza, a native of Ladue, Missouri, and an honored member of the National Honor Society, is poised to bring a wave of robust performances to his new team.

A Record-Breaking High School Career

Garza, a senior at Ladue Horton Watkins High School, has left an indelible mark in his school's swimming history. His exceptional performances have broken several longstanding records, earning him the reputation as one of the best swimmers in the school's history. His high school coach, Rob Peglar, has been effusive in his praise for Garza's record-breaking performances, underscoring the depth of his talent and commitment to the sport.

Among his standout achievements, Garza boasts a 4th-place finish in the 100 breast and a 7th-place finish in the 200 IM at the Missouri State High School Championships. These accomplishments demonstrate not only his wide range of skills but also his ability to perform under high-pressure situations.

Joining a Powerhouse in Denison University

Denison University's Big Red Swim & Dive team has a rich history of success, finishing 8th at the 2023 NCAA DIII National Championships. Garza's addition to the team could significantly bolster their performance in the upcoming season. His best times would have secured a commendable 50 points at the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) Championships, indicating his potential to make a substantial contribution to Denison's team.

Boosting the Roster and Nurturing Future Talent

This article also shines a light on other promising recruits slated to join Denison's roster, reflecting the university's commitment to nurturing talent and building a formidable team. Furthermore, the Fitter and Faster Swim Camps, sponsors of college swimming news, offer year-round camps across the USA and Canada. These camps provide an invaluable platform for aspiring swimmers to hone their skills and gain exposure, potentially following in the footsteps of accomplished swimmers like Daniel Garza.