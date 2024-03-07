Swimmers Seek Redemption in 2023 Port to Pub After Rottnest Channel Swim Cancellation

The annual Rottnest Channel Swim, a cherished event in the open water swimming community, faced an unprecedented challenge this year when severe weather forced its cancellation. The decision left many athletes, including would-be record setter Bett Craig, without the opportunity to complete their much-anticipated swim to Rottnest Island. However, the upcoming Port to Pub swim offers a chance for redemption, with a record-breaking 1500 swimmers set to compete in this year's race, underscoring the community's resilience and determination.

Record Registrations and Veteran Swimmers

The Port to Pub swim has witnessed a surge in popularity, setting a new benchmark with the highest number of solo entrants to date. Among the competitors is 75-year-old Bett Craig, who aimed to become the oldest person to finish the Rottnest Channel Swim last month. Despite the disappointment of the event's cancellation, Craig, along with other determined swimmers, has redirected her focus towards the Port to Pub. Craig's extensive preparation and dedication, swimming 20 to 25km per week, showcases the spirit and commitment within the open water swimming community.

Champions' Perspectives

Max Coten, the 2023 Port to Pub ultramarathon winner, shared his grueling experience from last year's race, emphasizing the physical and emotional challenges faced by competitors. Despite leading the solo swimmers category in the cancelled Rottnest Channel Swim, Coten supported the decision prioritizing safety. His insights offer a glimpse into the mindset of elite athletes who navigate the complexities of open water swimming, balancing competitive drive with a keen awareness of environmental conditions.

Community Support and Event Significance

Race director Ceinwen Roberts highlighted the overwhelming support and enthusiasm from participants and the broader community ahead of this year's Port to Pub swim. The event stands as one of Australia's longest open water swims and a pivotal part of the Australian Triple Crown of open water swimming. Swimmers and supporters alike look forward to transforming their previous disappointment into a celebration of endurance, skill, and community spirit, starting from 6am on March 16, with festivities concluding at Hotel Rottnest.

As swimmers gear up for the forthcoming Port to Pub race, the event not only offers an opportunity for redemption but also emphasizes the resilience and camaraderie within the open water swimming community. Despite the setback faced during the Rottnest Channel Swim, the increased participation and enthusiasm for the Port to Pub illustrate the unwavering spirit of athletes and the enduring appeal of challenging oneself against the elements. This year's race promises to be a memorable testament to the strength and solidarity of swimmers, their supporters, and the organizing committee.