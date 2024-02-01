Swift, Football, and a $25,000 Super Bowl Experience: Vivid Seats' Unprecedented Giveaway

In an inspiring display of fandom and familial bonding, Vivid Seats, a renowned ticket exchange and resale platform, has introduced an unprecedented giveaway. This initiative is designed to celebrate the unique bond shared by father-daughter duos over their collective love for pop icon Taylor Swift and the adrenaline-pumping world of football.
Swift, Kelce, and the Spark of an Idea
The giveaway's inception is rooted in the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the NFL star currently dating the pop sensation. This unexpected pairing has sparked a surge of interest among fans of both the NFL and Swift, leading Vivid Seats to devise a creative way to tap into this fervor.
A Ticket to Super Bowl LVIII
The grand prize? A chance for the winning father-daughter pair to witness Super Bowl LVIII in person. This highly anticipated event, featuring the face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, is set to take place at the majestic Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11. The prize includes two Super Bowl tickets worth up to $15,000, along with a generous $10,000 travel stipend.
Sharpen Your Pens for #VividMoments
To enter the contest, participants need to share their personal father-daughter football stories on social media under the hashtag #VividMoments. These stories should touch upon the duo's shared love for the NFL and Taylor Swift, and how these interests have brought them closer during this season. The contest kicked off on February 1 and will run until February 5, giving participants a limited window to craft their compelling narratives.
Entries can be submitted via comments on Vivid Seats' social media posts or through participants' own posts that comply with the official guidelines. Each submission will be meticulously reviewed and judged to identify the most resonant and inspiring story. The lucky winners will be furnished with an unforgettable Super Bowl experience worth $25,000 in total.