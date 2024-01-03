en English
Sports

Swerve Strickland Eyes AEW World Championship: A Resolve for 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:03 am EST
In the high-octane world of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Swerve Strickland is cementing his place as a formidable contender. Fresh off the AEW Worlds End event, Strickland laid bare his ambitions for the AEW World Championship during a media scrum, setting the stage for an intense year ahead.

Ambition Unveiled

Strickland’s intention to seize the championship is not a distant dream but an immediate goal. His implicit message was clear: his time is precious, and he intends to waste none of it. The professional wrestler is not known for mincing words, and his resolve for 2024 is to be direct in his actions and intentions within AEW.

Performance and Recognition

Strickland’s recent performance in the AEW Continental Classic tournament, where he was pinned only once, stands testament to his competitiveness. His victory over Dustin Rhodes at the Worlds End event, who stepped in for an unfit Keith Lee, further underscores his mettle.Mark Henry, a retired professional wrestler and AEW commentator, dubbed Strickland as the breakout wrestler of 2023, acknowledging his transformation and growth in the industry.

Looking Ahead

2024 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Strickland. He is set to face Daniel Garcia on the January 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, promising a thrilling showdown. With his sights set on Bryan Danielson for the AEW’s return to London and MJF’s gold, Strickland is poised to make a definitive statement in the wrestling arena.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

