SweetSpot's Liquidation Puts Future of Women's Tour in Jeopardy

SweetSpot, the long-standing organiser and promoter of the Women's Tour, has plunged into liquidation. The development has thrown the future of the UK's premier cycling events, including the Women's Tour, into a whirlwind of uncertainty. The company is grappling with legal claims totalling nearly £1 million, with the potential collapse of the Women's Tour threatening to leave a significant gap in the UK's cycling calendar. This crisis raises serious concerns about the financial viability of major cycling events, particularly those centred on women's participation.

Advertisment

SweetSpot's Financial Troubles

Legal claims amounting to £1 million have pushed SweetSpot, the long-term organiser and promoter of the Tour of Britain and the Women's Tour, into liquidation. This financial turmoil has led to the future of both the Women's Tour and the Tour of Britain hanging in the balance. British Cycling was compelled to sever its deal with SweetSpot amidst allegations of unpaid race license fees. The Women's Tour was compelled to cancel its 2023 edition due to a financial shortfall, and its future editions now face an uncertain fate. If both events fail to survive, Britain will host only two UCI sanctioned races, leaving a significant void in the British racing scene.

Implications for Women's Tour and Cycling Scene

Advertisment

The liquidation of SweetSpot, the once-promoter of the Women's Tour, has sparked concerns about the future of the race. These developments have drawn statements from Elisa Longo Borghini, the most recent winner of the Women's Tour, expressing concern about the race's continuity and the importance of the event on the women's World Tour calendar. British Cycling has outlined plans to ensure a women's event takes place, but the organisation of these events remains uncertain.

Future of Women's Tour: Uncertain Yet Hopeful

SweetSpot's entry into liquidation has left the future of the Women's Tour in a state of uncertainty. The company's liabilities are estimated to be over £1 million. A combination of factors, including COVID-related race cancellations, the death of the Queen, and disputes with British Cycling, have contributed to the company's financial struggles. Despite these daunting challenges, there is still a glimmer of hope for the Women's Tour. British Cycling remains committed to ensuring that a UCI Women's World Tour stage race will take place in 2024 and beyond. The cycling body is exploring alternative ways to run the Tour of Britain, thus signalling a potential lifeline for the future of the Women's Tour.