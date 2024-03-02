Sweeping Victories in Engro National U-20 Volleyball: KP, Punjab, AJK Triumph

Teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Azad Jammu Kashmir showcased their dominance with resounding victories against their rivals in the ongoing Engro National Under-20 Junior Volleyball Championship. The event, which filled the indoor hall of the PSB Coaching Center with enthusiasm on Saturday, saw these teams advancing their positions in the tournament.

Match Highlights and Scores

In a display of skill and teamwork, Punjab Green set the pace with a 3-0 win over Islamabad, showcasing their prowess with scores of 25-9, 25-16, and 25-6. Following suit, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa White outclassed Sindh with identical ease, securing a 3-0 victory with scores of 25-9, 25-13, and 25-19. In another match that kept the spectators on the edge of their seats, Azad Jammu and Kashmir defeated Gilgit Baltistan 3-0, with scores reflecting their commanding performance: 25-14, 25-18, and 25-17.

Notable Attendees and Previous Matches

The championship was graced by the presence of prominent figures such as Shah Naeem Zafar, Secretary General of Pakistan Volleyball Federation, and other officials who witnessed the spirited competition. The tournament had already seen intense action the previous night, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green and the Pakistan Sports Board securing wins against Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad, respectively, setting a high standard for the matches to follow.

Looking Ahead

With twelve teams from across the country participating, the championship promises more thrilling matches. The upcoming games on Sunday include a face-off between Pakistan Wapda and Sindh, a match between Balochistan and Punjab White, and a contest between the teams of Pakistan Board and Punjab Green. As the championship progresses, anticipation builds for who will ultimately claim the top spot in this prestigious national tournament.

The Engro National Under-20 Volleyball Championship not only serves as a platform for young talent to shine but also plays a crucial role in promoting volleyball across Pakistan. As teams battle it out on the court, the spirit of sportsmanship and the pursuit of excellence continue to drive the tournament forward.