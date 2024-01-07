Sweeping Victories and Close Contests: A Roundup of Recent High School Girls’ Basketball Games

High school girls’ basketball is experiencing a flurry of activity, with recent games resulting in an array of outcomes across different schools. From nail-biting, low-scoring matches to decidedly one-sided victories, the courts have seen it all.

Altamont’s Defensive Mastery

Altamont School showcased defensive solidity as they defeated Westminster School at Oak Mountain in a notable low-scoring game, ending with a final score of 27 to 18.

Unstoppable Ardmore and Barbour County

Ardmore High School, on the other hand, achieved a more comfortable victory over Elkmont, concluding with a score of 52 to 36. Displaying their prowess in closely contested matches, Barbour County High School eked out a win over Bullock County High School by a razor-thin margin of just one point, with the final scoreline reading 46 to 45.

Decisive Wins for Cherokee County and Dale County

Cherokee County left no room for doubt in their dominance against Etowah, emerging victorious with a decisive score of 54 to 16. Dale County also marked their territory against Houston Academy, finishing the game at 42 to 37 in their favor.

Gadsden City and Huffman’s Strong Performances

Gadsden City High School defeated Springville with a comfortable margin, the scoreboard reading 50 to 33. Huffman continued the trend with a substantial win over Oxford, concluding the game at 60 to 45.

Jasper and Lanett’s Impressive Play

Jasper High School displayed their superiority by outplaying Tupelo, Miss., ending the game at 58 to 45. Lanett High School also marked a win against Valley with a final score of 64 to 46.

Midfield and Prattville Christian Academy’s Dominance

Midfield High School registered a notable victory over Bessemer City, with the game ending at a remarkable 61 to 26. Prattville Christian Academy, in one of the most overwhelming victories, outclassed Alabama Christian Academy with a resounding score of 76 to 18.

Close Victories for Ramsay and Randolph County

Ramsay High School and Randolph County both pulled off wins in tight matches, with scores of 46 to 42 against Jacksonville and 46 to 32 against Woodland, respectively.

Stanhope Elmore, Sumter Central, and Sylacauga’s Triumphs

Stanhope Elmore sealed their win against Wetumpka with a score of 59 to 41. Sumter Central High School claimed victory against Thomasville with a score of 39 to 28, while Sylacauga emerged victorious against Lincoln, with the final score being 53 to 37.

Sylvania’s Convincing Victory

Finally, Sylvania secured a convincing win over Fyffe, with the scoreboard reflecting a final score of 68 to 35, wrapping up an exhilarating round of high school girls’ basketball games.

