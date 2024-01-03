Sweep of Victories in High School Girls’ Basketball Games

In a recent flurry of high school girls’ basketball games, multiple teams claimed victories in their respective matchups, showcasing both individual prowess and team dynamics on the court. The testament to their dedication and hard work was evident as they battled on the court, with high scoring performances from several key players.

Fryeburg Academy Triumphs Over Freeport

Fryeburg Academy secured a win against Freeport, with the final score resting at 35-32. The game ended on a 10-3 run, a testament to Fryeburg’s determination and strategic play. Mina Milosevic played a crucial role in the victory, contributing 13 points and pushing Fryeburg’s record up to 4-2. Despite Freeport’s Maddie Cormier scoring 20 points, the team fell to a 5-3 record.

Lewiston and Cheverus High Schools Maintain Winning Streak

Lewiston, with Koral Morin’s impressive 20 points, defeated Portland 49-39, improving Lewiston’s record to 5-2 and pushing Portland’s to 2-6. Cheverus High School’s Maddie Fitzpatrick also scored 20 points, leading her team to a dominant win over Windham with a score of 62-28, maintaining Cheverus’s undefeated streak at 7-0.

Marshwood and Deering High Schools Secure Wins

Marshwood High School achieved its first win of the season against Westbrook, 53-47, with Sarah Theriault and Isabelle Tice making significant contributions to the victory. Deering High School held off Mt. Ararat’s fourth-quarter rally to win 37-31, with Natalie Santiago leading the scoring for Deering.

Sanford High School started strong and defeated Bonny Eagle 64-36, Biddeford High School overpowered Kennebunk 57-23, Wells High School beat Old Orchard Beach 49-33, and Greely High School took control against Falmouth with a 47-37 victory. Lastly, North Yarmouth Academy triumphed over Poland 58-35, with Athena Gee scoring 19 points for NYA.