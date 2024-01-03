Swansea City Eyes Manchester United’s Eric Ramsay for Managerial Position

Swansea City’s pursuit of a new manager has seen them turn their attention to Manchester United’s assistant coach, Eric Ramsay. Despite being a bookmaker’s favourite, the former Swansea coach is not currently the top choice for the Championship club. The managerial seat at Swansea has been vacant since the sacking of Michael Duff on December 4, 2024, and an unsuccessful attempt to bring in Chris Davies last month.

Ramsay’s Coaching Journey

Ramsay’s coaching journey began in Swansea, followed by stints at Shrewsbury Town, Chelsea’s academy, and finally Manchester United. His initial role at United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was as a set-piece coach. However, under the stewardship of managers Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag, Ramsay’s role expanded significantly, taking on more responsibilities in training and match preparations.

Declined Blackpool Offer

Last year, Ramsay declined an offer to manage Blackpool, choosing to stay at United after ten Hag expressed a strong desire for him to stay. Ramsay also had a stint with the Welsh national team, but stepped down due to the demands at United and family commitments.

United’s Stand on Ramsay’s Move

Manchester United values Ramsay as a highly-regarded coach and has made it clear that they would not obstruct his move to Swansea. However, his departure would certainly be felt at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Swansea, currently 16th in the Championship, is under the caretaker management of Alan Sheehan.