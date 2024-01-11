en English
Health

Sven-Goran Eriksson Discloses Battle with Terminal Cancer

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
Sven-Goran Eriksson Discloses Battle with Terminal Cancer

In an emotional revelation, Sven-Goran Eriksson, the revered former manager of England’s national football team, has disclosed that he is battling terminal cancer. The 75-year-old made this announcement during a heartfelt interview with Sweden’s P1 radio station, casting a pall over the football world.

Eriksson’s Diagnosis

Eriksson’s diagnosis came to light after he collapsed while out on a routine run. Medical examinations revealed not only the grim cancer prognosis but also that he had suffered a stroke. Despite the severity of his condition, Eriksson remains undeterred. He may have at best a year to live, or even less, but he is determined to fight the disease with unyielding resilience.

A Storied Career

Eriksson’s career in football management has been nothing short of illustrious. He has led 16 different teams across club and country, including a memorable stint as the England team’s manager from 2001 to 2006. His tenure at the helm of the Three Lions witnessed some of the most exciting times in English football. However, during the interview, Eriksson also reflected on his regrets, including his decision not to appoint a mental coach for the players during the 2006 World Cup.

Facing the Future with Courage

Eriksson’s revelation about his health condition follows speculation about his well-being after he stepped down as the sporting director of Karlstad, a club in his home country of Sweden. Despite the daunting prognosis, the renowned football figure has chosen to confront his illness head-on, acknowledging the severity of his condition yet maintaining a stance of courage and resilience.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

