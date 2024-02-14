Svein Tuft: Transitioning from Road Cycling to Gravel and Giving Back to the Cycling Community

Svein Tuft, a titan of Canadian road cycling, has traded the bitumen for gravel trails, retiring from professional cycling in 2019 after an illustrious career that included multiple national championships and appearances in the sport's most prestigious races. The 13-time national champion, who represented Canada at the 2008 Olympics and became only the second Canadian to wear the coveted pink jersey as the race leader at the Giro d'Italia, now focuses on sharing his passion for cycling through non-profit organizations and guiding tours in Europe.

From Road to Gravel: The Transition

Tuft's decision to retire from professional cycling was not an easy one. After realizing he could no longer compete at the highest level, the renowned cyclist felt a sense of loss and uncertainty about his future. However, it was during this period of reflection that Tuft rediscovered his passion for cycling by transitioning to gravel cycling.

"Gravel cycling has allowed me to reconnect with the essence of what made me fall in love with the sport in the first place," Tuft said. "It's about exploration, adventure, and the simple joy of riding a bike."

Giving Back: Supporting Fellow Riders

Since retiring, Tuft and his family have moved to a rural property south of Nelson, where he has become deeply involved in supporting other riders through non-profit organizations and cycling camps. Tuft's dedication to fostering a strong cycling community is evident in his work with groups like the Nelson Cycling Club and the Kootenay Gravel Grinders.

"I've been fortunate to have had such a successful career in cycling, and now I want to give back to the community that has supported me throughout my journey," Tuft said. "By sharing my knowledge and experience, I hope to inspire others to push their limits and discover the beauty of cycling."

Guiding Tours: Sharing the Joy of Cycling

In addition to his work with non-profit organizations, Tuft has also begun guiding cycling tours in Europe. These tours offer riders the opportunity to experience some of the most breathtaking landscapes and iconic routes the continent has to offer, all while learning from one of Canada's greatest road cyclists.

"Guiding tours has been an incredibly rewarding experience," Tuft said. "I love seeing the look on people's faces when they conquer a challenging climb or take in a stunning view. It's a reminder of why I fell in love with cycling in the first place."

As Svein Tuft continues to share his passion for cycling through guiding tours and supporting fellow riders, his legacy as one of Canada's greatest road cyclists remains a powerful source of inspiration for aspiring athletes and cycling enthusiasts alike. In the years since his retirement, Tuft has demonstrated that the spirit of competition and camaraderie that defines professional cycling can also be found on the gravel trails and winding roads that connect us all.