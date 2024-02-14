Svein Tuft: From Canadian Cycling Champion to European Cycling Guide

Meet Svein Tuft, the Canadian cycling champion who hung up his professional jersey in 2019. With 13 national titles under his belt and a remarkable career spanning two Grand Tours, Tuft has traded the adrenaline-pumping races for a quieter life in rural Canada. But his love for cycling remains unwavering.

A Life in the Fast Lane

Born and raised in Langley, British Columbia, Tuft discovered his passion for cycling at a young age. His natural talent and dedication led him to become a 13-time Canadian national champion. In 2009, he took a leap of faith and moved to Europe to pursue his cycling career further.

Tuft recalls, "The European cycling scene was a whole new world. At first, I struggled to keep up, but I found my place as a reliable team player." His time trial performances garnered attention, and he became known for his steadfast support of his teammates.

In 2013, Tuft made his debut at the Tour de France, helping his team secure a victory in the time trial stage. The following year, he celebrated his birthday in style by winning the pink leader's jersey at the Giro d'Italia.

Slowing Down and Giving Back

After retiring from professional cycling, Tuft and his family settled in an area south of Nelson. The change of pace allowed him to enjoy the simple pleasures of life and focus on his new passions.

"I fell in love with gravel cycling," Tuft admits. "It's a different experience that lets you connect with nature and yourself."

In addition to his personal pursuits, Tuft dedicates time to supporting young riders through the nonprofit Bridge The Gap. He finds immense satisfaction in guiding the next generation of cyclists and sharing his hard-earned wisdom.

A New Chapter: Guiding Cyclists in Europe

Tuft's retirement doesn't mean he's leaving the world of cycling behind. Instead, he's embarking on a new career as a guide for cyclists on tours in Europe.

Tuft explains, "I want to share my love for cycling and the incredible European landscapes with others. Guiding cyclists on these tours is a perfect way to do that."

With his wealth of experience and passion for the sport, Tuft is sure to inspire and educate those who join him on these unforgettable journeys.

As Svein Tuft transitions into this new phase of his life, he carries with him the lessons learned from his years as a professional cyclist. His story serves as a reminder that success is not just about personal achievements, but also about supporting others and finding joy in the process.