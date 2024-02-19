In the world of football, where every goal can turn heroes into legends, the recent Delhi Premier League 2023-24 match between Ahbab FC and Rangers FC took an unexpected turn, intertwining victory with controversy. Leading comfortably with a 4-0 scoreline, Ahbab FC's unexpected concession of two own goals in the closing minutes against Rangers FC has sent ripples of suspicion across the football community. The incidents, occurring in the 87th and 89th minutes, have not only raised eyebrows but also sparked widespread allegations of match-fixing.

The Unfolding of an Unusual Game

The match, which initially seemed like a clear victory for Ahbab FC, veered into the realm of the surreal as the clock ticked down. Defenders and the goalkeeper, in an almost choreographed manner, passed the ball amongst themselves before deliberately scoring against their own team. This bizarre turn of events reduced their lead to a 4-2 finish, leaving fans and spectators in disbelief. The nature of these goals, far from being mere accidents, hinted at a darker narrative lurking beneath the surface of what was supposed to be a straightforward game.

Voices of Accusation and Concern

The aftermath of the match saw the rise of voices from various quarters of the football world. Notably, football activist Ranjit Bajaj took to social media to allege that the match had been fixed. His accusation, echoing the suspicions of many fans and observers, has amplified the controversy, casting a long shadow over the integrity of the match and, by extension, the league itself. The deliberate scoring of own goals by Ahbab FC, especially in such crucial moments of the game, has led to serious concerns regarding the prevalence of match-fixing within the league.

A Shadow over the Sport

The implications of these allegations extend far beyond the confines of a single match. The integrity of football, a sport beloved by millions, is at stake. This incident has not only marred the reputation of Ahbab FC but also raised questions about the overall fairness and competitiveness of the Delhi Premier League. As the controversy unfolds, the football community awaits clarity and action from the league's governing bodies. The hope remains that this incident will lead to a stronger stance against corruption in the sport, ensuring that football remains a game of skill, passion, and integrity.

The match between Ahbab FC and Rangers FC will be remembered not for the skill displayed on the pitch but for the questions it has raised about the integrity of the sport. The final whistle may have sounded, signifying the end of the game, but the echoes of this controversy are likely to resonate for a long time, challenging the football community to reflect and act to preserve the sanctity of the game.