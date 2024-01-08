en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Suryakumar Yadav Sidelines Due to Sports Hernia: A Blow to Indian Cricket

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:24 am EST
Suryakumar Yadav Sidelines Due to Sports Hernia: A Blow to Indian Cricket

In a significant setback for Indian cricket, top-ranked T20 batsman Suryakumar Yadav faces a challenging period in his career, diagnosed with a sports hernia that necessitates rest, recovery, and surgery in Germany. This injury, combined with an ankle injury sustained during a T20I against South Africa, sidelines him for the imminent T20 series against Afghanistan and puts his participation in the domestic cricket season and the initial matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in doubt.

A Blow to Indian Cricket and IPL

Yadav’s absence is a significant blow to both his team and fans, considering his exceptional contributions to Indian cricket. His injury disrupts the initial phase of IPL 2024, where his dynamic presence will be sorely missed. The Mumbai cricketer’s health status also rules him out for the entire domestic season, shaking up team strategies and game plans.

Recovery and Rehabilitation

The cricketer’s recovery is of paramount importance to the management. With the T20 World Cup 2024 less than six months away, the focus is on a cautious and thorough rehabilitation process. Yadav is expected to spend his recovery period at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where the BCCI medical team will closely monitor his progress. The intent is to avoid rushing him back into the playing XI before he is fully fit.

Hope for the Future

Despite the setback, there is a palpable optimism about Yadav’s recovery and his potential contributions in future tournaments. His goal is to return in time for the 2024 IPL and prepare for the T20 World Cup in June. The cricket fraternity awaits his comeback, cherishing the prospect of once again witnessing his prowess on the field.

0
Health India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Experts Caution on the Use of Emerging Biological Age Blood Tests
As the clock ticks on, the quest to understand the intricacies of human aging continues. Scientists are delving deeper into the concept of biological age, a notion that seeks to encapsulate an individual’s cellular health, rather than their chronological age. Spearheading this scientific endeavor are luminaries like Dr. Nir Barzilai and Dr. Steve Horvath, who
Experts Caution on the Use of Emerging Biological Age Blood Tests
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
6 mins ago
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
12 mins ago
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
2 mins ago
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
3 mins ago
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
6 mins ago
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Government Split Over Its Prior Support for Mnangagwa's Coup in Zimbabwe
26 seconds
UK Government Split Over Its Prior Support for Mnangagwa's Coup in Zimbabwe
Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg's Upcoming Budget Speech: A Call for Inclusive Budgeting
47 seconds
Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg's Upcoming Budget Speech: A Call for Inclusive Budgeting
Qualifier Anna Kalinskaya Shocks Barbora Krejcikova at Adelaide International
1 min
Qualifier Anna Kalinskaya Shocks Barbora Krejcikova at Adelaide International
Experts Caution on the Use of Emerging Biological Age Blood Tests
2 mins
Experts Caution on the Use of Emerging Biological Age Blood Tests
Wiltshire Council to Review Controversial Traveler Site Planning Application
2 mins
Wiltshire Council to Review Controversial Traveler Site Planning Application
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
3 mins
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
3 mins
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
Rising Star Xavier Bartlett: Resilience and Success in the BBL
3 mins
Rising Star Xavier Bartlett: Resilience and Success in the BBL
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
6 mins
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
14 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app