Accidents

Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier’s Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier’s Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe

Janet He, an avid skier, found herself in the grip of a terrifying avalanche on Wednesday morning at Palisades Tahoe ski resort, near Lake Tahoe, California. The avalanche, which took place on the right side of the KT-22 chairlift, resulted in one fatality, one injury, and two skiers, including Janet, being buried alive under the snow. Janet, who fell approximately 200 feet down the mountain, miraculously survived the ordeal unscathed.

A Brush with Death

Janet vividly recounted her brush with death, describing the horror of being swept off the mountain as the snow beneath her feet gave way. Buried under a thick blanket of snow, she struggled to breathe and feared for her survival. She managed to maintain her composure, aware that panicking would deplete her air supply faster. Fortuitously, her face mask provided a lifeline, offering her some air while she was trapped.

The Rescue

Her husband, Joseph Lu, frantically searched for Janet, using his ski pole as a probe and calling out her name in hopes of locating her. In the end, it was a stranger who located and rescued Janet from her snowy tomb. After being extricated from the snow, Janet, remarkably, managed to walk down the mountain without any injuries.

Reflections and Gratitude

The couple expressed deep gratitude for their lives and acknowledged the inherent risks associated with mountain sports. Despite the trauma of this near-death experience, they were ready to hit the slopes again once the resort reopened. This event served as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with skiing and the importance of respecting the mountain and its risks. The avalanche at Palisades Tahoe, which also buried two Australian siblings and led to a 66-year old skier losing his life, has prompted the resort to conduct avalanche assessments before reopening to the public.

Accidents Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

