en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier’s Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier’s Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe

Janet He, an avid skier, found herself in the grip of a terrifying avalanche on Wednesday morning at Palisades Tahoe ski resort, near Lake Tahoe, California. The avalanche, which took place on the right side of the KT-22 chairlift, resulted in one fatality, one injury, and two skiers, including Janet, being buried alive under the snow. Janet, who fell approximately 200 feet down the mountain, miraculously survived the ordeal unscathed.

A Brush with Death

Janet vividly recounted her brush with death, describing the horror of being swept off the mountain as the snow beneath her feet gave way. Buried under a thick blanket of snow, she struggled to breathe and feared for her survival. She managed to maintain her composure, aware that panicking would deplete her air supply faster. Fortuitously, her face mask provided a lifeline, offering her some air while she was trapped.

The Rescue

Her husband, Joseph Lu, frantically searched for Janet, using his ski pole as a probe and calling out her name in hopes of locating her. In the end, it was a stranger who located and rescued Janet from her snowy tomb. After being extricated from the snow, Janet, remarkably, managed to walk down the mountain without any injuries.

Reflections and Gratitude

The couple expressed deep gratitude for their lives and acknowledged the inherent risks associated with mountain sports. Despite the trauma of this near-death experience, they were ready to hit the slopes again once the resort reopened. This event served as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with skiing and the importance of respecting the mountain and its risks. The avalanche at Palisades Tahoe, which also buried two Australian siblings and led to a 66-year old skier losing his life, has prompted the resort to conduct avalanche assessments before reopening to the public.

0
Accidents Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Survivor of Deadly California Avalanche Details Her Miraculous Rescue
Imagine the adrenaline pulsing through your veins as you ski down the slopes, the wind whipping past your face, the world a blur of snow and sky. Then, in one heart-stopping moment, the world upends. An avalanche is triggered. Before you can react, you are buried under a mountain of snow, trapped in a chilling,
Survivor of Deadly California Avalanche Details Her Miraculous Rescue
Six-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Pool: Tragedy Strikes Lake Macquarie
42 mins ago
Six-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Pool: Tragedy Strikes Lake Macquarie
Ludhiana Tragedy: Liquor Vendor Burnt Alive in Car Fire After Accident
43 mins ago
Ludhiana Tragedy: Liquor Vendor Burnt Alive in Car Fire After Accident
Log Truck Accident in Tasmania's North Causes Extensive Damage
14 mins ago
Log Truck Accident in Tasmania's North Causes Extensive Damage
Young Man Dies in Tragic Motorcycle Accident Involving Police Car
22 mins ago
Young Man Dies in Tragic Motorcycle Accident Involving Police Car
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to Reopen After Unplanned Power Outage
33 mins ago
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to Reopen After Unplanned Power Outage
Latest Headlines
World News
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
2 mins
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
3 mins
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
Trump's Town Hall: A Reiteration of Claims Struggling to Persuade
3 mins
Trump's Town Hall: A Reiteration of Claims Struggling to Persuade
Alex de Minaur Breaks into Top 10: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam
4 mins
Alex de Minaur Breaks into Top 10: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam
Ram Mandir Ceremony Sparks Political Controversy Between BJP and Congress
4 mins
Ram Mandir Ceremony Sparks Political Controversy Between BJP and Congress
Australia's Medical Marijuana Industry: A Rapid Rise in Growth and Potential
4 mins
Australia's Medical Marijuana Industry: A Rapid Rise in Growth and Potential
Philadelphia 76ers' Marcus Morris Sr. Receives Key to Hometown
5 mins
Philadelphia 76ers' Marcus Morris Sr. Receives Key to Hometown
Erie County Democrats Endorse Senator Tim Kennedy for 26th Congressional District Seat
5 mins
Erie County Democrats Endorse Senator Tim Kennedy for 26th Congressional District Seat
India's Cricket Strategy: Gearing Up for T20 World Cup
5 mins
India's Cricket Strategy: Gearing Up for T20 World Cup
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app