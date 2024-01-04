Surprising Omissions in Pro Bowl Selection: Jacksonville Jaguars Players Overlooked

In a significant development for the Jacksonville Jaguars, two of their players, Josh Allen and Ross Matiscik, have been named to the 2024 Pro Bowl. The selection, however, opens a window of possibilities for more team members to join, akin to the previous year when Trevor Lawrence and Jamal Agnew made it to the Pro Bowl owing to injuries and the Super Bowl.

Notable Absences in the Pro Bowl Selection

While the Jaguars would naturally prefer to be in the Super Bowl rather than the Pro Bowl, the team has several players whose admirable performances during the season surprisingly did not earn them a spot in the Pro Bowl. One such player is tight end Evan Engram, who leads his position with 104 receptions but didn’t make the cut. This is in spite of him being only the eighth tight end in history to achieve more than 100 catches in a single season.

Cornerback Darious Williams was another notable omission. Despite having more pass deflections and interceptions than his selected peers and maintaining a lower passer rating against him, Williams was overlooked for the Pro Bowl selection.

Overlooked Players Deserving Pro Bowl Recognition

Punter Logan Cooke, despite his superior stats compared to selected punter A.J. Cole, was not selected for the Pro Bowl. Linebacker Foye Oluokun, known for his excellent tackling skills and substantial contributions to the team’s defense, was also left out.

Running back Travis Etienne Jr. was another Jaguar who didn’t make the cut, even though he has recorded impressive scrimmage yards and touchdowns, surpassing some of the selected running backs. It’s interesting to note that six Jacksonville Jaguars players, including Etienne Jr., finished in the top 10 of their positions in fan voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games, to be hosted in Orlando, Florida, promise an exciting new format that spotlights flag football. Interestingly, this marks the second year in a row that the NFL has utilized the ‘Pro Bowl Games’ rather than the classic Pro Bowl game. The event consists of skill competitions and non-contact flag football games, and is set to kick off the first block of skills competition on Feb. 1, with other events scheduled for Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium.