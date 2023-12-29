Surprise Inclusions and Exclusions in Cameroon’s AFCON Squad Stir Debate

In a move that has stirred both surprise and intrigue, Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana, has been named in Cameroon’s final 27-man squad for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations. The selection, however, has not been without notable absences and unexpected exclusions, sparking debate and speculation among fans and pundits alike.

Key Inclusions and Exclusions

The squad, curated by coach Rigobert Song, includes formidable names such as Besiktas’ Vincent Aboubakar, known for his goal-scoring prowess, and Napoli’s midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who adds valuable Serie A experience to the team. However, the inclusion of Onana, who had previously walked out on Cameroon following a dispute with Song during the World Cup in Qatar, has raised eyebrows. His inclusion is seen as a pivotal move to provide stability at the back, especially given his reconciliation with the coach and subsequent role in helping Cameroon qualify for the Cup of Nations finals.

Nonetheless, the absence of certain key players has caused a stir. Notably, Orlando Pirates striker, Souaibou Marou, despite his previous success with Coton Sport and being named Cameroonian Footballer of the Year in October 2022, has been left out. Marou’s performance has been inconsistent since joining Orlando Pirates, which could potentially explain his omission. Similarly, the exclusion of Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has sparked speculation, with no clear reasons provided for his absence.

Implications for Manchester United

Onana’s inclusion in the AFCON squad has implications for his club, Manchester United. While Onana has expressed a desire to limit his time away from Old Trafford and hopes to make himself available for United’s FA Cup third-round tie against Wigan Athletic, his participation in the AFCON is likely to result in him missing up to four Premier League games. Consequently, United’s current No.2 goalkeeper, Altay Balindir, will likely step into the spotlight during Onana’s absence. This could be a significant test for Balindir, particularly at a time when United is grappling with injuries and other challenges.

Looking Ahead

The AFCON tournament kicks off on January 13, setting the stage for a thrilling showcase of African football talent. Cameroon’s squad selection, featuring both emerging talents and experienced players, is a testament to the nation’s hopes for a successful campaign. As the football world watches with bated breath, the performance of this team – its key players, unexpected inclusions, and notable omissions – will surely be a focal point of the tournament’s narrative.