Business

Surfing Icons Dive into Wine Industry with Sustainable Brand, Revelshine

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
Surfing Icons Dive into Wine Industry with Sustainable Brand, Revelshine

In a notable career shift, professional surfers and brothers Dane, Tanner, and Pat Gudauskas have transitioned from riding waves to producing sustainable wines. The trio, famous for their association with the shoe company Vans, recently announced their departure from the brand after two decades. The news was delivered via Instagram, where Dane Gudauskas expressed a heartfelt message of gratitude for the support they had received over the years. Despite the surf community’s disappointment, the brothers have already embarked on their next venture: wine-making.

From Surfboards to Wine Bottles

Joining forces with snowboarding legend Jeremy Jones, former Lupita Nyong’o boyfriend Selema Masekela, and big-wave surfer Shane Dorian, the Gudauskas brothers have co-founded Revelshine. This new wine brand places a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility, pushing against the industry norms. At the helm of Revelshine is fifth-generation winemaker Jake Bilbro, who brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the venture.

Shaking Up the Wine Industry

Revelshine aims to challenge the traditional wine packaging norms by offering premium wines in non-glass bottles. By doing so, the brand asserts that quality wine does not necessarily require glass packaging and can be enjoyed while being mindful of the environment. This innovative approach positions Revelshine as an eco-friendly alternative in the wine industry, setting a potential new standard for other brands to follow.

Availability and Future Plans

Presently, Revelshine wines are available at Sprouts grocery stores across California. The founders are encouraging other retailers to consider stocking their products, hoping to expand their reach and influence over the industry. With their commitment to sustainability and the environment, the Gudauskas brothers and their co-founders are not only producing wine but also setting a precedent for the future of the wine industry.

Business Sports Sustainability
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

