Sports

Supporter Groups Protest FA Cup Fourth Round Match Schedules

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Supporter Groups Protest FA Cup Fourth Round Match Schedules

In an unprecedented move, supporter groups have voiced their disapproval over the scheduling of the FA Cup fourth round matches. The decision to schedule late-night Friday and Saturday kick-off times, particularly for the Manchester City and Newcastle United away games, has sparked concerns about the potential inconvenience for traveling fans. The timing of these games risks leaving fans stranded in London, unable to return home until the wee hours of the morning.

Match Schedules Under Fire

The Manchester City’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur is scheduled to start at 8pm on Friday, while Newcastle’s game at Fulham has a 7pm kick-off on Saturday. These timings make it difficult for supporters to catch return trains, with the last train to Newcastle from London departing before the match ends. Kevin Parker, the general secretary of the Manchester City Official Supporters Club, called the scheduling a ‘disgrace’, underlining the 400-mile round trip City fans would have to endure.

Outrage Among Supporters

Similarly, the Newcastle United Supporters’ Trust criticized the lack of consideration for fans, who now face the prospect of finding last-minute accommodation in London. The frustration extends to West Brom’s Sunday fixture against Brentford or Wolves, which kicks off at 11.45am, potentially causing inconvenience for fans who travel for a morning match.

Television Broadcasts and Confusion

The clash between Ipswich and Maidstone, as well as fixtures involving Liverpool, Manchester United, and Aston Villa, will also be televised, with some confusion initially surrounding Aston Villa’s kick-off time. The supporter groups are urging the forthcoming football regulator to prioritize fans in TV scheduling decisions to mitigate the financial and logistical burdens imposed on them.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

