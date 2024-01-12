Supporter Groups Protest FA Cup Fourth Round Match Schedules

In an unprecedented move, supporter groups have voiced their disapproval over the scheduling of the FA Cup fourth round matches. The decision to schedule late-night Friday and Saturday kick-off times, particularly for the Manchester City and Newcastle United away games, has sparked concerns about the potential inconvenience for traveling fans. The timing of these games risks leaving fans stranded in London, unable to return home until the wee hours of the morning.

Match Schedules Under Fire

The Manchester City’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur is scheduled to start at 8pm on Friday, while Newcastle’s game at Fulham has a 7pm kick-off on Saturday. These timings make it difficult for supporters to catch return trains, with the last train to Newcastle from London departing before the match ends. Kevin Parker, the general secretary of the Manchester City Official Supporters Club, called the scheduling a ‘disgrace’, underlining the 400-mile round trip City fans would have to endure.

Outrage Among Supporters

Similarly, the Newcastle United Supporters’ Trust criticized the lack of consideration for fans, who now face the prospect of finding last-minute accommodation in London. The frustration extends to West Brom’s Sunday fixture against Brentford or Wolves, which kicks off at 11.45am, potentially causing inconvenience for fans who travel for a morning match.

Television Broadcasts and Confusion

The clash between Ipswich and Maidstone, as well as fixtures involving Liverpool, Manchester United, and Aston Villa, will also be televised, with some confusion initially surrounding Aston Villa’s kick-off time. The supporter groups are urging the forthcoming football regulator to prioritize fans in TV scheduling decisions to mitigate the financial and logistical burdens imposed on them.