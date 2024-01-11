en English
Africa

SuperSport Secures Rights to Broadcast AFCON Tournament, Challenges New World TV’s Exclusivity

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:09 am EST
SuperSport Secures Rights to Broadcast AFCON Tournament, Challenges New World TV’s Exclusivity

SuperSport, the South African broadcasting giant, has announced it will broadcast all 52 games of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament across its DStv and GOtv platforms. The announcement comes just in time for the tournament, set to kick off on January 13th with Cote d’Ivoire’s clash against Guinea-Bissau.

SuperSport’s Return to CAF-Related Events

This move marks a notable return to Confederation of African Football (CAF)-related broadcasts for SuperSport, which had not shown any such events since the previous year, including the World Cup qualifiers in Africa. In an announcement laced with the popular 2024 slang, ‘no gree for anybody,’ SuperSport expressed its renewed commitment to showcasing African football.

Expanded Viewership Options for AFCON

The news of SuperSport’s acquisition of broadcast rights significantly widens the viewership options for fans in Nigeria and the rest of Africa. Before this development, New World TV had been identified as the sole broadcaster for Sub-Saharan Africa. The media rights agreement with New World TV was hailed by CAF President Patrice Motsepe as the largest investment by a pan-African broadcaster in CAF’s history.

Challenge to New World TV’s Exclusivity

However, the exclusivity of New World TV’s rights has been called into question with SuperSport’s announcement. Other platforms, including the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), will now also broadcast the tournament. CAF has released a list of global TV broadcast partners, ensuring the AFCON tournament will be aired in approximately 180 countries.

SuperSport’s last-minute agreement with New World TV and its parent company, Multichoice, is a game-changer. SuperSport CEO, Rendani Ramovha, expressed delight at the opportunity to bring the best of African football to viewers live, underscoring the importance of the agreement in bringing joy to African football fans.

Africa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

