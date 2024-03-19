SuperSeries Philippines Breaks Barriers, Welcomes Novices to Triathlon World

SuperSeries Philippines is on a mission to make triathlon more accessible to beginners, aiming to demystify the sport for those intrigued by endurance challenges. During a recent Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum in Manila, events director Oliver Salas highlighted the organization's commitment to inclusivity and support for the national team's grassroots program.

Breaking Down Barriers

The post-pandemic world has seen a surge in interest towards endurance sports, with many looking for ways to challenge themselves physically. SuperSeries Philippines responds to this demand by offering beginner-friendly events like aquathlons and duathlons, designed to ease newcomers into the sport without the intimidation of longer distances. "We’re very inclusive. We have our beginner-friendly races so hindi po siya something na mabu-burnout ka [dahil sa distance]," Salas explained. The events are structured to inspire and be achievable, with distances varying from a 750m swim, 20km bike, and 5km run, to longer challenges for more experienced athletes.

More Than Just a Race

Aside from catering to beginners, SuperSeries Philippines plays a crucial role in the development of the national team's future talents. "We have kids who are now part of the training pool of our National team. Kami po yung parang grass-roots, and we’re very, very happy po," Salas shared. This dual focus on accessibility for newbies and support for competitive athletes showcases the series' comprehensive approach to growing the sport in the Philippines.

Looking Ahead

SuperSeries Philippines has already hosted the ‘My Daily Collagen’ event in Subic, Zambales, earlier in March and plans to continue expanding its calendar. "Before we end the year, we’re still having two to three destination places," Salas revealed, hinting at the exciting future of the series. These events not only provide a platform for athletes to showcase their talents but also promote tourism and local economies.

The initiative by SuperSeries Philippines to lower the barrier of entry into the world of triathlon is a commendable step towards fostering a healthier, more active society. By offering a range of events that cater to all skill levels, they are not just organizing races; they are building a community and paving the way for the next generation of triathletes.