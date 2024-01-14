Superior Performance by Iowa State Cyclones Leads to Victory Over Oklahoma State Cowboys

In a riveting college basketball game, the Cyclones of Iowa State University demonstrated a superior performance, defeating the Cowboys of Oklahoma State with an emphatic final score of 66-42. The game showcased the Cyclones’ dominance, as they took a commanding lead by halftime with a score of 37-26, which they managed to maintain and expand upon in the second half.

Superior Shooting Performance

Throughout the match, the Cyclones outclassed the Cowboys with a more effective shooting performance. The Cyclones netted 27 out of 58 field goals compared to the Cowboys’ 15 out of 47. Iowa State also had a slight edge in free throws, demonstrating a strong shooting performance by making 9-11, while Oklahoma State struggled with 5-14.

Three-Point Attempts and Rebounding

Despite the Cowboys making 7 out of 24 three-point attempts, with notable contributions from Hicklen and Small, the Cyclones were not far behind, making 3 out of 15. Milan Momcilovic of Iowa State notably scored two of those. The rebounding contest was closely fought, with Oklahoma State grabbing 27 rebounds led by Garrison with 8, and Iowa State collecting 33 rebounds, with Tre King leading the charge with 7.

Dominance in Assists

Assists were another area where Iowa State exhibited their superiority, registering 16 assists compared to Oklahoma State’s 10. Both Gilbert and C.Jones of Iowa State notably notched 5 assists each. Despite a closely contested foul count, with Oklahoma State at 16 and Iowa State at 18, the game’s outcome was decisively in favor of Iowa State.

The man of the match without a doubt was Tamin Lipsey of Iowa State, who was the top scorer of the game with 17 points. On the other hand, no player from Oklahoma State managed to score in double figures, with Eric Dailey Jr. being their top scorer with 12 points.