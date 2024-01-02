en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Super Tackle by UP Yoddhas Turns the Tide in PKL Clash

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:19 pm EST
Super Tackle by UP Yoddhas Turns the Tide in PKL Clash

In a recent clash on the mat of the Pro Kabaddi League, the UP Yoddhas found themselves outmaneuvered by the Patna Pirates. The Pirates, in a show of strategic prowess, took an early and commanding lead of 19-8, leaving the Yoddhas staggering in their wake. However, the tide of the game saw an unexpected turn when the Yoddhas’ defenders, Shivam and Nitesh Kumar, pulled off a stunning Super Tackle on the Pirates’ star raider, Sachin.

The Turning Tide: A Super Tackle on the Mat

A Super Tackle in kabaddi is no ordinary feat. It requires the defenders to capture the raider when less than four defenders are on the mat. Against the odds, Shivam and Nitesh Kumar managed to execute this challenging feat, capturing Sachin in the middle of a do-or-die raid. Sachin, who had been leading the charge with a total of 15 points, found himself momentarily stumped by the Yoddhas’ defensive maneuver.

Not Enough to Turn the Game

Despite the Super Tackle’s success, it was not enough to shift the game’s outcome entirely. The Yoddhas, while having slowed the Pirates’ advance, still found themselves trailing by seven points by the game’s end. The Pirates’ early lead and multiple all-outs proved too much for the Yoddhas to overcome.

A Lasting Impression

Despite the loss, the Yoddhas’ defensive skills left a lasting impression on the audience and social media users alike. The Super Tackle by Shivam and Nitesh Kumar, a highlight of the game, became a showcase of the Yoddhas’ resilience and tactical brilliance, even in the face of an imminent loss.

0
India Local News Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

SMID Stocks Face Valuation Challenge Following 2023 Outperformance: Jefferies Report

By Dil Bar Irshad

Axis Finance Engaged in Legal Battle with Cyquator Media Over Loan Recovery

By Rafia Tasleem

Kris Srikkanth Criticizes Indian Cricket Team Ahead of South Africa Test

By Salman Khan

Chennai to Introduce Integrated Ticketing System for Public Transport

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Government Steps Up Pandemic Preparedness, Strengthens Disease ...
@Health · 5 mins
Indian Government Steps Up Pandemic Preparedness, Strengthens Disease ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Parking Dispute Turns Fatal in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Parking Dispute Turns Fatal in Ghaziabad's Modinagar
Kerala High Court Decrees Non-consensual Sexual Acts as Cruelty

By Rafia Tasleem

Kerala High Court Decrees Non-consensual Sexual Acts as Cruelty
Delhi Government Uses Comedy and Poetry to Foster Emotional Well-being

By BNN Correspondents

Delhi Government Uses Comedy and Poetry to Foster Emotional Well-being
Akasa Air Expands Wings: India’s Budget Carrier Set to Seal Deal for 150 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft

By Geeta Pillai

Akasa Air Expands Wings: India's Budget Carrier Set to Seal Deal for 150 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft
Latest Headlines
World News
Lebanon Condemns Killing of Saleh Al-Arouri in Drone Attack as 'New Israeli Crime'
2 mins
Lebanon Condemns Killing of Saleh Al-Arouri in Drone Attack as 'New Israeli Crime'
TABC Unveils High School Basketball Rankings for Week of January 1, 2024
2 mins
TABC Unveils High School Basketball Rankings for Week of January 1, 2024
Philadelphia Flyers' Management Signals Shift with Public-Facing Approach
2 mins
Philadelphia Flyers' Management Signals Shift with Public-Facing Approach
The Myth of 'Best Exercise' Debunked: All Physical Activities Contribute to Health
2 mins
The Myth of 'Best Exercise' Debunked: All Physical Activities Contribute to Health
Julvonnia McDowell's Fight for Gun Safety: A Mother's Mission Amidst Rising Youth Gun Violence
2 mins
Julvonnia McDowell's Fight for Gun Safety: A Mother's Mission Amidst Rising Youth Gun Violence
Building Resilient Communities: The Rise of Trauma-Informed Urban Development
2 mins
Building Resilient Communities: The Rise of Trauma-Informed Urban Development
Gun Safety Organizations Forge Ahead Amid Rising Gun Violence
3 mins
Gun Safety Organizations Forge Ahead Amid Rising Gun Violence
The Mastery of Distance: The Secret Behind Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson's Success
3 mins
The Mastery of Distance: The Secret Behind Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson's Success
Elie Youan's Late Strike Secures Hibernian a Draw Against Motherwell
3 mins
Elie Youan's Late Strike Secures Hibernian a Draw Against Motherwell
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
2 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content
3 hours
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content
Honour Mode in Baldur's Gate 3: Player's Game Ends Abruptly Due to Seemingly Innocuous Act
3 hours
Honour Mode in Baldur's Gate 3: Player's Game Ends Abruptly Due to Seemingly Innocuous Act
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
4 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
4 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
6 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
8 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app