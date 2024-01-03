en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

Super Smash T20 2023/24: Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Preview

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
Super Smash T20 2023/24: Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Preview

As the Super Smash T20 2023/24 unfolds, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the 13th match on January 4th, where the Auckland Aces will cross paths with the Wellington Firebirds. The combat zone is none other than the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland, a pitch that promises splendid value for shots and a batting-friendly environment.

Aces vs. Firebirds: A Tale of Two Teams

The Auckland Aces have had a contrasting tournament experience so far, with a win, a loss, and two matches yielding no results due to weather disruptions. The Aces’ recent successful defense of a 185-run target against Canterbury Kings at this very ground demonstrates their potential, but they’ll need to bring their A-game to match the Firebirds’ pace.

Contrastingly, the Wellington Firebirds have kept their flag flying high, maintaining an unbeaten streak with three victories. The Firebirds’ performance has been nothing short of a team effort, with each player contributing significantly to their success.

Key Players to Watch

Notable among the key players this match is Tim Robinson, a top-order batter for Wellington, known for his consistent performances. Michael Bracewell, renowned for his all-round capabilities, is expected to play his first competitive match since June 2023 post his recovery from injury, making him a player to watch out for. With his return, the Wellington Firebirds’ squad has become more formidable, adding to the Aces’ challenge.

Robert Roux O’Donnell is poised to be an X-factor player with his ability to stabilize innings. Bowler Ben Sears and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell are other top picks to look out for in this match.

Fantasy Team Suggestions

Fantasy team suggestions for this enticing match include Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, and Lockie Ferguson representing the Aces. Peter Younghusband and Nathan Smith, each with 8 scalps to their name in the competition, have been highlighted for the Firebirds. Balancing top performers and potential game-changers might be the key to securing a win in the fantasy league.

In the wake of this impending match, cricket fans worldwide are bracing for an exhilarating encounter. The Firebirds, with their unbeaten run and bolstered squad, are tipped as probable winners. However, the Aces, with their home ground advantage and potential to surprise, cannot be ruled out. Regardless of the outcome, this match promises to be a thrilling spectacle of cricket.

0
Cricket New Zealand Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ICC Announces Nominations for Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023

By Salman Khan

Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement: An End of an Era in Jharkhand Cricket

By Salman Khan

Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka Nominated for ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of 2023

By Salman Khan

Brisbane Heat Triumphs Over Sydney Sixers in Rain-Affected BBL Match

By Salman Khan

Indian Women's Cricket Team Faces 3-0 Series Whitewash Against Austral ...
@Cricket · 2 hours
Indian Women's Cricket Team Faces 3-0 Series Whitewash Against Austral ...
heart comment 0
Chhattisgarh Observes ‘Dry Day’ for Ram Temple Consecration Amid Varied National News

By Salman Khan

Chhattisgarh Observes 'Dry Day' for Ram Temple Consecration Amid Varied National News
Lalit Modi Questions T10 Format, Proposes IPL Qualification System; Kris Srikkanth Criticizes India’s Test Performance

By Salman Khan

Lalit Modi Questions T10 Format, Proposes IPL Qualification System; Kris Srikkanth Criticizes India's Test Performance
Clash of Titans: Guardians vs Titans in the Barbados T10 Cricket Series

By Salman Khan

Clash of Titans: Guardians vs Titans in the Barbados T10 Cricket Series
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities

By Salman Khan

Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
Latest Headlines
World News
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
11 seconds
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
Eluned Morgan Opts Out of First Minister Race, Citing Previous Campaign Challenges
13 seconds
Eluned Morgan Opts Out of First Minister Race, Citing Previous Campaign Challenges
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
1 min
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
From Myanmar's Frontlines to a Boat Builder: A War Correspondent's Journey to Mental Wellbeing
2 mins
From Myanmar's Frontlines to a Boat Builder: A War Correspondent's Journey to Mental Wellbeing
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
3 mins
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing
3 mins
2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing
Gerrick Wilkins Challenges Gary Palmer to a Debate, Offers Charitable Incentive
4 mins
Gerrick Wilkins Challenges Gary Palmer to a Debate, Offers Charitable Incentive
Massachusetts Senate to Deliberate on Three Key Bills for Disability Support and Opioid Crisis
4 mins
Massachusetts Senate to Deliberate on Three Key Bills for Disability Support and Opioid Crisis
'Waffle House' Trio: Montana Grizzlies' Wide Receivers Redefining Game Readiness
4 mins
'Waffle House' Trio: Montana Grizzlies' Wide Receivers Redefining Game Readiness
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app