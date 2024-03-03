Super Kings Academy Expands in Tamil Nadu: New Centre, Chess and Basketball Triumphs

CHENNAI: In a significant move to bolster grassroots cricket, the Super Kings Academy has announced the inauguration of its tenth centre, this time at Alagappa Institutions, Karaikudi. The launch is set to enrich Tamil Nadu's sporting landscape, offering comprehensive cricket coaching alongside celebrating recent chess and basketball victories.

State-of-the-Art Cricket Facility Unveiled

Marking a new chapter in its commitment to nurturing young talent, the Super Kings Academy's latest centre boasts an impressive array of facilities. With eight pitches, including four turf, two matting, and two astro turf, alongside floodlights and a fully-equipped ground, the academy is poised to offer an unparalleled training experience. Cricket enthusiasts aged 6 to 23 can look forward to starting their journey in April, under the guidance of expert coaches. Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, expressed enthusiasm about expanding the academy's reach across Tamil Nadu and the potential to discover and develop the next generation of cricket stars.

Chess and Basketball Victories

In addition to its cricket coaching initiatives, the Super Kings Academy celebrated notable achievements in other sports arenas. IM Kushagra Mohan of India clinched the top prize at the 20th Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament, narrowly edging out IM Sitnikov Anton of Ukraine with a superior tie-break score. Both tournaments were keenly contested, highlighting the academy's broader commitment to sports excellence beyond the cricket pitch.

How to Join the Academy

As the Super Kings Academy continues to expand its footprint, interested students and parents are encouraged to seize this opportunity to be part of a thriving sports community. For enquiries about the cricket coaching program or to learn more about the facilities and enrollment process, prospective participants can reach out via the provided contact numbers or visit the official Super Kings Academy website.

The establishment of the new centre at Karaikudi and the recent sports victories underscore the Super Kings Academy's mission to promote sports at the grassroots level in Tamil Nadu. By providing state-of-the-art facilities and fostering a culture of excellence in cricket, chess, and basketball, the academy is setting new benchmarks for sports development in the region. As it gears up to welcome the next cohort of sports enthusiasts, the impact of its initiatives on nurturing future champions remains a promising prospect for the local sports community.