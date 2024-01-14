en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Super Eagles Lineup for AFCON 2023: Confidence and Expectations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 9:53 am EST
Super Eagles Lineup for AFCON 2023: Confidence and Expectations

As the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 inches closer, the Super Eagles lineup has become a focal point of anticipation and scrutiny. Nigeria’s national football team is preparing for the competition, with expectations soaring among fans and pundits.

The team’s performance in past tournaments and their current form are probably significant factors behind the confidence or skepticism regarding the lineup.

Key Players and New Entrants

Key players, who have been instrumental in past successes or are in top form in their respective clubs, are expected to make the list. However, debates are likely to ensue over the inclusion of new or fringe players who could bring depth or specific skills to the squad. The coaching staff’s strategy and the players’ ability to gel as a cohesive unit will also be crucial to their performance at the tournament.

Peseiro’s Selection for Opening Game

Nigeria manager Jose Peseiro announced the starting lineup for the Super Eagles’ opening game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations against Equatorial Guinea. The lineup features footballers with Arsenal and Chelsea connections, including Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, and Alex Iwobi. Other players making their Africa Cup of Nations debuts include Ademola Lookman, Alhassan Yusuf, and Stanley Nwabili. The selection reflects Peseiro’s faith in the chosen players and sets the bar for the tournament.

Preparation and Expectations

As the team continues to train and play friendlies, the final lineup will be under the eagle eye of the media, fans, and football analysts. The Confederation of African Football (CAF), which oversees the tournament, recognizes it as a significant event in the African football calendar. Consequently, the Super Eagles’ lineup will be a critical facet of Nigeria’s campaign for the title.

0
Africa Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
18 mins ago
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: A Nation in the Dark
The term ‘dumsor’ has become a familiar phrase in Ghana, but not for reasons of cultural heritage or national pride. Instead, it signifies a challenge that has been plaguing the country for years – unpredictable and frequent power outages. The public’s frustration is mounting as these outages disrupt daily life and economic activities. The clamor
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: A Nation in the Dark
Global Rice Crisis Intensifies as India's Export Bans Threaten Food Security
1 hour ago
Global Rice Crisis Intensifies as India's Export Bans Threaten Food Security
ANC's 112th Birthday: A Time for Celebration or Introspection?
1 hour ago
ANC's 112th Birthday: A Time for Celebration or Introspection?
Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transformative Impact on Ghana Police Service
18 mins ago
Asantehene Commends IGP Dampare for Transformative Impact on Ghana Police Service
48 Arrested in Shisha Crackdown in Nyali, Mombasa
32 mins ago
48 Arrested in Shisha Crackdown in Nyali, Mombasa
Durban Floods: Further Tragedy as Two More Bodies Found
57 mins ago
Durban Floods: Further Tragedy as Two More Bodies Found
Latest Headlines
World News
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
2 mins
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
2 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
Imran Khan's PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic 'Bat' Symbol
4 mins
Imran Khan's PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic 'Bat' Symbol
NDPP President Calls for Referendum to Settle Naga Political Issue
5 mins
NDPP President Calls for Referendum to Settle Naga Political Issue
Maldives-India Military Standoff: A Geopolitical Balancing Act
5 mins
Maldives-India Military Standoff: A Geopolitical Balancing Act
Partial Success of Yemen Airstrikes and Taiwan's Stand for Democracy: A World in Flux
5 mins
Partial Success of Yemen Airstrikes and Taiwan's Stand for Democracy: A World in Flux
President Mohamud's Diplomatic Call with UN Chief: A Testament to Global Cooperation
5 mins
President Mohamud's Diplomatic Call with UN Chief: A Testament to Global Cooperation
The Secret Behind India's Under-19 Cricket Success: A Rigorous Talent Development Process
7 mins
The Secret Behind India's Under-19 Cricket Success: A Rigorous Talent Development Process
Taiwan 2024 Presidential Election: A New Era in Domestic Politics and International Relations
8 mins
Taiwan 2024 Presidential Election: A New Era in Domestic Politics and International Relations
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
8 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
3 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
5 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
10 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app