Super Eagles Held to a Draw in AFCON Opener Against Equatorial Guinea

In a dramatic opener to their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign, Nigeria’s Super Eagles found themselves locked in a 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea. As favourites, the Nigerian team’s performance was dotted with missed opportunities and a lack of precision in their finishing.

Equatorial Guinea’s Iban Salvador ignited the game with the first goal, a twist that momentarily rattled the Super Eagles. However, Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen quickly equalized, netting a goal just minutes after Salvador’s opener.

Equatorial Guinea’s Resilience in Defense

Equatorial Guinea, ranked 46 places below Nigeria, displayed a formidable defence after their initial lead. The team, backed by the impressive performance of their goalkeeper Jesus Owono, repelled several onslaughts from the Nigerian side.

The draw leaves Nigeria two points behind Cote d’Ivoire in Group A, who triumphed with a 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau in their first match. The Super Eagles, having last clinched the AFCON title in 2013, demonstrated potential but will need to augment their finishing prowess to progress further in the tournament.