en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Super Eagles Held to a Draw in AFCON Opener Against Equatorial Guinea

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
Super Eagles Held to a Draw in AFCON Opener Against Equatorial Guinea

In a dramatic opener to their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign, Nigeria’s Super Eagles found themselves locked in a 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea. As favourites, the Nigerian team’s performance was dotted with missed opportunities and a lack of precision in their finishing.

Equatorial Guinea’s Iban Salvador ignited the game with the first goal, a twist that momentarily rattled the Super Eagles. However, Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen quickly equalized, netting a goal just minutes after Salvador’s opener.

Equatorial Guinea’s Resilience in Defense

Equatorial Guinea, ranked 46 places below Nigeria, displayed a formidable defence after their initial lead. The team, backed by the impressive performance of their goalkeeper Jesus Owono, repelled several onslaughts from the Nigerian side.

The draw leaves Nigeria two points behind Cote d’Ivoire in Group A, who triumphed with a 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau in their first match. The Super Eagles, having last clinched the AFCON title in 2013, demonstrated potential but will need to augment their finishing prowess to progress further in the tournament.

0
Nigeria Sports
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
3 mins ago
Nigeria's Healthcare Crisis: The Struggle Between the Public and Private Sector
In Nigeria, the healthcare sector is grappling with severe shortages and systemic issues, significantly disrupting the delivery of health services. Insufficient funds have stymied the government’s efforts to fully implement health sector plans, underscoring the pivotal role of the private sector in healthcare improvement. Challenges Faced by Private Clinics However, private clinics and manufacturers are
Nigeria's Healthcare Crisis: The Struggle Between the Public and Private Sector
Nigerian Police Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Fuel Subsidy Palliative
54 mins ago
Nigerian Police Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Fuel Subsidy Palliative
Victor Osimhen's First AFCON Goal: A Milestone Moment for Nigerian Football
1 hour ago
Victor Osimhen's First AFCON Goal: A Milestone Moment for Nigerian Football
Anambra Police Engage Armed Gang at Checkpoint, One Casualty Reported
8 mins ago
Anambra Police Engage Armed Gang at Checkpoint, One Casualty Reported
Last-minute Onuachu Gamble Sparks Intrigue in Jose Peseiro's Coaching Decisions
10 mins ago
Last-minute Onuachu Gamble Sparks Intrigue in Jose Peseiro's Coaching Decisions
Governor Fubara Aspires for Positive Legacy Amid Accusations from Predecessor
28 mins ago
Governor Fubara Aspires for Positive Legacy Amid Accusations from Predecessor
Latest Headlines
World News
Nacho Fernandez Celebrates First Trophy Win as Real Madrid Captain in Super Cup
2 mins
Nacho Fernandez Celebrates First Trophy Win as Real Madrid Captain in Super Cup
West Indies Cricketers Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
2 mins
West Indies Cricketers Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
Major Opinion Poll Forecasts Upheaval in UK's Political Landscape
2 mins
Major Opinion Poll Forecasts Upheaval in UK's Political Landscape
Tri-Cities Battles Extreme Cold: Families Navigate Health Risks
3 mins
Tri-Cities Battles Extreme Cold: Families Navigate Health Risks
USC Triumphs Over UCLA in Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
3 mins
USC Triumphs Over UCLA in Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
India's Health and Environment Ministries Collaborate to Combat Malaria in Forest Regions
3 mins
India's Health and Environment Ministries Collaborate to Combat Malaria in Forest Regions
Arkansas Triumphs Over Alabama in Intense College Basketball Match-Up
3 mins
Arkansas Triumphs Over Alabama in Intense College Basketball Match-Up
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in High-Scoring NFL Game
3 mins
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in High-Scoring NFL Game
Nigeria's Healthcare Crisis: The Struggle Between the Public and Private Sector
3 mins
Nigeria's Healthcare Crisis: The Struggle Between the Public and Private Sector
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
36 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
59 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 hour
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app