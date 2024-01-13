en English
Africa

Super Eagles Gear Up for AFCON 2023: Iheanacho and Moffi Arrive in Cote d’Ivoire

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
The much-anticipated 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) has finally kicked off in Abidjan, the heart of Cote d’Ivoire, with the Nigerian national football team, popularly known as the Super Eagles, ramping up their preparations for the forthcoming matches. The arrival of two influential players, Kelechi Iheanacho and Terem Moffi, was announced by Coach Jose Peseiro on Saturday in a news conference held in Abidjan.

Arrival of Key Players

The Super Eagles’ preparation for the AFCON tournament reached a new momentum with the arrival of Leicester City’s forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Lorient’s striker, Terem Moffi. Their addition to the team in Cote d’Ivoire is seen as a significant boost for the Super Eagles, who are eager to make a solid impact in the tournament.

Challenges Faced by the Super Eagles

Despite the arrival of the key players, Coach Peseiro pointed out that the team is currently grappling with injuries sustained by several players. This unfortunate situation poses a significant challenge as the team is at a critical phase of the competition. However, Peseiro remains optimistic about the team’s performance, expressing confidence that the team will rise above these setbacks.

A Competitive Tournament Ahead

The AFCON 2023 tournament is set to be a highly charged event, with national teams from across Africa vying fiercely for the prestigious title. The Super Eagles, featuring key players like Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, in addition to Iheanacho and Moffi, are expected to put up a strong fight despite the challenges they face.

Africa Football Sports
Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

