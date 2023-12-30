en English
Africa

Super Eagles Coach Unveils 25-Man Squad for Postponed 2023 AFCON

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:47 pm EST
Super Eagles Coach Unveils 25-Man Squad for Postponed 2023 AFCON

A 25-man roster for the delayed 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament has been revealed by Jose Peseiro, coach of Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles. With names like team captain Ahmed Musa and Napoli’s striker Victor Osimhen, the squad is a blend of familiar faces and rising talents. Enyimba’s goalkeeper Olorunleke Ojo, the sole player from the domestic league to be selected, joins the ranks, underscoring the team’s faith in home turf prowess. This announcement was made by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), offering an insight into Nigeria’s game plan for the upcoming continental showdown.

Composition of the Squad

The 25-man squad is an eclectic mix of three goalkeepers, nine defenders, five midfielders, and eight forwards. Among the goalkeepers, Francis Uzoho, despite recent criticism, has secured a spot alongside Stanley Nwabili and Leke Ojo. The defense sees the inclusion of Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ola Aina, while the midfield will showcase the skills of Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi. Forwards Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon will join forces with Osimhen in leading the Super Eagles’ attack.

On the Road to AFCON 2023

The Super Eagles find themselves in Group A, alongside the host nation Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea Bissau. The team will kick-start their AFCON journey against Equatorial Guinea at the Alssanne Quattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, on January 14, 2024. The 2023 AFCON finals, initially postponed, are now scheduled to run from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Controversies and Criticisms

The squad selection has drawn criticism, particularly over the inclusion of Musa, whose game time has been limited recently. The omission of Terem Moffi and Nathan Tella has also sparked controversy among fans and critics alike. The team’s midfield composition has come under scrutiny for perceived imbalance, with only five midfielders selected. Coach Peseiro has been criticized for selecting only 25 players instead of the maximum 27 allowed by AFCON rules.

Regardless of the criticism, the Super Eagles are set to fly to the United Arab Emirates for a training camp before heading to Côte d’Ivoire for the tournament, aiming to add another AFCON title to their existing three. As Nigeria prepares for this continental footballing showdown, the world watches with bated breath, eager for the spectacle of African football at its finest.

Africa Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

