Africa

Super Eagles Coach Peseiro Emphasizes Quality Over League Affiliation

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
Super Eagles Coach Peseiro Emphasizes Quality Over League Affiliation

Jose Peseiro, the head coach of Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles, has set a clear standard for selecting players for his team. In a press conference in Abidjan before Nigeria’s match against Equatorial Guinea at the 2023 African Cup of Nations, Peseiro emphasized that only quality players from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will earn a spot on the national team.

Quality Over Origin

Peseiro clarified that his selection process is not restricted to any particular league. He is open to considering players from all leagues, provided they possess the necessary skills and talent to represent the Super Eagles. He cited the example of Ojo Olorunleke, a local league player who has proven his worth and secured a place on the national team. Peseiro’s approach underlines a merit-based selection process, where the quality of a player’s game is the determining factor, not the league they play in.

Commitment to Merit-Based Selection

The head coach’s statement comes as a reassurance to NPFL players who aspire to represent their nation on the global stage. By stressing that he would not hesitate to select a local player over one playing abroad if the former is the better choice, Peseiro has created an opportunity for talented NPFL players to climb up the ranks and join the national team. This reinforces his commitment to a merit-based selection process, where the best players, irrespective of their league affiliations, are chosen to represent Nigeria.

The Road Ahead

Despite the absence of key players due to injuries, Peseiro expressed confidence in his team’s strength for the AFCON tournament. He believes that the replacements, such as Chippa United goalie Stanley Nwabili and Enyimba’s Olorunleke Ojo, possess the necessary depth and quality to compete against any team. As the Super Eagles prepare to face Equatorial Guinea, the commitment to quality and merit-based selection is clear, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown.

Africa Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

