en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph

In the annals of American football, the Super Bowl ring stands as a resplendent emblem of ultimate triumph. Its evolution, from the single-diamond design of the 1967 ring to the 2017 iteration’s dazzling array of 219 diamonds and 17 green sapphires, mirrors the escalating grandeur of the spectacle it represents. Yet, beyond their ostentatious splendor, these rings often find themselves embroiled in tales as riveting as the gridiron clashes they commemorate.

The Ring and the President

In a saga that unfurled on an international stage, New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft found himself bereft of his 2005 Super Bowl ring under contentious circumstances involving none other than Russian President Vladimir Putin. A Super Bowl ring, much like the sport it represents, is a symbol that transcends borders, its allure ensnaring even the most powerful.

A Discovery by Chance

Another riveting tale revolves around Phil Hong, a Purdue student, who chanced upon Walter Payton’s long-lost Super Bowl ring from 1985 in an old couch. Payton, a revered former Chicago Bears player, had misplaced the ring at a party years prior. Determined to return the ring to Payton’s family, Hong navigated media attention and a whirlwind of events that led him to Connie Payton, Walter’s widow.

Reunited with Its Past

Connie revealed that Walter had a replacement ring made, but thanks to Hong’s serendipitous finding, both of their children could now possess a symbol of their father’s towering legacy. This narrative underscores the profound emotional and material significance of Super Bowl rings to their owners and illustrates the extraordinary lengths individuals will undertake to restore these symbols to their rightful place.

From Bob Kraft’s international incident to Phil Hong’s accidental discovery, these tales showcase the Super Bowl ring’s unique allure and its place in the tapestry of American football history. As we approach another Super Bowl, the anticipation for the next ring and the stories it may spawn is palpable.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
28 seconds ago
Cricket: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Sidelined for Rest of T20 Series Due to Injury
Cricket aficionados around the globe were dealt a blow as New Zealand cricket team captain Kane Williamson suffered a hamstring injury during the ongoing Twenty20 series against Pakistan. The injury sidelines the ace batsman for the rest of the series and brings in its wake a ripple effect on the team’s strategy and dynamics. Hamstring
Cricket: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Sidelined for Rest of T20 Series Due to Injury
Yarra Centre to Boost Community Sports with Free Basketball Sessions
5 mins ago
Yarra Centre to Boost Community Sports with Free Basketball Sessions
Timberwolves Clinch Nail-biting Victory Over Clippers
5 mins ago
Timberwolves Clinch Nail-biting Victory Over Clippers
AFC Wild-Card Game Breaks Records with Unprecedented Streaming Viewership
28 seconds ago
AFC Wild-Card Game Breaks Records with Unprecedented Streaming Viewership
WWE RAW to Witness Epic Tag Team Showdown Between The Judgment Day and DIY
5 mins ago
WWE RAW to Witness Epic Tag Team Showdown Between The Judgment Day and DIY
UFC Fighter Khamzat Chimaev Trolls Dricus Du Plessis Amid Title Controversy
5 mins ago
UFC Fighter Khamzat Chimaev Trolls Dricus Du Plessis Amid Title Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
5 seconds
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
14 seconds
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
21 seconds
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
22 seconds
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
26 seconds
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
Cricket: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Sidelined for Rest of T20 Series Due to Injury
28 seconds
Cricket: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Sidelined for Rest of T20 Series Due to Injury
AFC Wild-Card Game Breaks Records with Unprecedented Streaming Viewership
28 seconds
AFC Wild-Card Game Breaks Records with Unprecedented Streaming Viewership
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Health Risk Severely Underestimated?
48 seconds
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Health Risk Severely Underestimated?
Predictions of Intensified Chinese Coercion Tactics Towards Taiwan Post-Election
1 min
Predictions of Intensified Chinese Coercion Tactics Towards Taiwan Post-Election
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
20 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app