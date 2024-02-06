Super Bowl LVIII: Lowered Ticket Prices Yet Sky-High Expenses

Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas has seen a recent drop in ticket prices, yet they remain historically high. As of February 6, the least expensive ticket was priced at $6,726 on Vivid Seats, a significant increase from last year’s average ticket price of $5,795 for the game between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona.

Rising Costs Despite Price Drop

The current average ticket price stands at $9,815 on TickPick, marking a substantial hike compared to previous years despite a 15% drop in ticket prices over the past week. The most premium seat in the house, a Club seat in Row 1 of Allegiant Stadium behind the Chiefs bench, is listed at a staggering $25,000.

The High Cost of the Super Bowl Experience

The significant monetary commitment extends beyond the stadium. Accommodation and travel expenses are also considerable for fans attending the big game. The least expensive hotel in the vicinity charges approximately $400 per night. Furthermore, fans traveling from New York to Las Vegas for the game are looking at an average flight cost of around $500.

Comparisons to Previous Years

Compared to the Super Bowl of 2023, the average cost of a ticket has surged by 70%. Last year, as the game approached, some tickets were priced more than 50% less than current prices. Suite prices also reach exorbitant amounts, with an average cost ranging from $1.4 million to $2.5 million. Despite the drop, the cost of attending this year's Super Bowl is still the highest in history.