Super Bowl Champion Harrison Butker Advocates for Faith, Family in EWTN Interview

In an EWTN News In Depth interview published on March 15, reporter Mark Irons sat down with back-to-back Super Bowl Champion Harrison Butker. Butker, the placekicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, is well known for publicly expressing his traditional Catholic views. Despite an extremely hectic schedule, Butker aims to prioritize his duties as a husband and father.

Family and Faith First

"I don't want to miss their life because I am still their father, I am still my wife's husband. I've really honed in on my vocation, probably in the last three years or so," Butker explained. "I've really tried to be the head of my marriage, the head of the household, leading my children, leading my wife, helping them to be the best versions of themselves," he continued. "A lot of times in prayer, that's the time where we can grow and make sure we are the best version of ourselves to be the best husband and the best father we can be." The Super Bowl champion shared that in pursuit of spending more quality time with his family, he leads them in daily rosary every evening, saying prayers in both English and Latin.

Encouraging Men to Lead

Butker has been vocal in expressing the powerful role men and fathers have in society. He recently participated in a Catholic men's conference in Wichita, Kansas. "I did a fireside chat discussing a lot of things that have been on my mind, one of them obviously is being unapologetically Catholic," Butker explains. "That's something that I really decided to do the past couple of years with my platform. I'm very passionate about encouraging men to be courageous--to not be afraid to be the leader."

Traditional Values in Modern Times

While dressing informally at Mass has sadly become the average standard, Butker shared his passion for Shepherds, the custom men’s suit company he co-founded. "Dressing more formally, wearing a sports coat, wearing a suit, has really pushed me to act and be a better, more virtuous man and I want that for everyone around me," he says. Butker also shared his love for the Traditional Latin Mass and is thankful he has the opportunity to participate in this sacred liturgy during the travel season. "The traditional Latin Mass has really transformed my life understanding the Liturgy that our Church has celebrated for so many centuries, and understanding all the traditional sacraments has been amazing for me," he explains.

As the conversation wrapped, Butker’s insights provided a unique glimpse into the life of a professional athlete who is unafraid to prioritize his faith and family over fame. His story serves as a powerful testament to the impact of traditional values in contemporary society, challenging others to consider how their personal beliefs shape their daily lives and interactions.