The chronicles of Super Bowl 38, held on February 1, 2004, are etched in the annals of sporting history not just for its thrilling moments on the green turf but also for its dramatic halftime show. It was a night when the New England Patriots clinched a triumphant victory against the Carolina Panthers with a nail-biting final score of 32-29. The highlight of the game was the final 3 minutes of the first half when the scoreboard lit up for the first time and the record-breaking 27 points that were scored in the last quarter.

A Game of Records

The Panthers left their mark in the Super Bowl records, courtesy of an 85-yard touchdown by quarterback Jake Delhomme to receiver Mushin Muhammed. This play marked the longest offensive play in Super Bowl history at the time. Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan also made history with a record of 18 tackles. The Patriots' victory was their second in the dynasty of the 2000s, marking a significant milestone for the team. Adam Vinatieri, with his game-winning field goal as the clock ran out, delivered a performance reminiscent of the Patriots' previous win two years earlier. Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady's performance, throwing for 354 yards and three touchdowns, was another highlight of the game.

The Halftime Show Controversy

The halftime show of Super Bowl 38 became infamous for the 'Wardrobe Malfunction' involving Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake. The event, produced by MTV, a Viacom subsidiary, which also owned CBS, the network that aired the game, was marred by controversy. The show included performances by other renowned artists such as Nelly, P. Diddy, Kid Rock, and Jessica Simpson. The halftime show became a significant talking point, overshadowing the game itself in many ways.

Aftermath and Repercussions

The incident ignited significant backlash and sparked diverse reactions from fans and the public, casting a long shadow over Timberlake's career. The scandal was reignited recently due to Timberlake's controversial remarks, casting doubts on the sincerity of his previous apologies. Janet Jackson's recent Lifetime documentary and her statement about moving on from the incident have also kept the incident in the limelight. The game also saw a streaker interrupting the game after halftime, only to be tackled by Patriots linebacker Matt Chatham. Dan Morgan, the former Panthers linebacker, was introduced as Carolina's new general manager, adding a new chapter to the legacy of Super Bowl 38.