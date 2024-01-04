Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL

Amidst the pulsating rhythm of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), Sunshine Stars FC, an Akure-based football club, is aiming to secure a place in the top three. Currently standing 10th in the league with 21 points from 16 matches, the team’s captain, Abe Sunday, remains undaunted.

Optimism in Mid-Table Position

Abe Sunday, the club’s captain, radiates confidence in Sunshine Stars’ potential to scale up the table. Despite their mid-table standing, he points out they are merely seven points shy of the top three — a gap the team is eager to close in their forthcoming matches.

Tributes Amidst Triumphs

As the team advances, they bear the weight of recent losses. Sunshine Stars recently paid tribute to their deceased assistant kit manager, Taiwo Dosunmu, and the late governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN. Both individuals were honored when the club dedicated their 2-0 victory to their memories.

Past Glories Fuel Future Aspirations

Looking back at the club’s past performance in the 2023 season, where they claimed a spot in the top three in the abridged league and fourth place in the Super 6 playoffs, Sunday’s confidence seems well-grounded. He also evoked memories of Sunshine Stars’ successful stints in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, signaling his aspiration for the current squad to reach similar heights. As they gear up for an upcoming away match against Remo Stars in Ikenne, the team is more determined than ever to make their mark.