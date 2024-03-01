Sunshine Sets Sail: Northern Illinois Boat Show Ushers in 2024 Boating Season

Sunshine and warm thoughts of summer brought crowds to this year's Northern Illinois Boat Show at Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake, setting a positive tone for the 2024 boating season. With outdoor temperatures at a chilly 35 degrees, the prospect of sunny days on the Chain O'Lakes and Lake Michigan had attendees looking forward to warmer weather. According to Joseph S. Keller, executive director of the Fox Waterway Agency, the return of American pelicans and an increase in eagle nesting around the chain signal a vibrant season ahead. Notably, sticker sales for waterway access have already surpassed last year's figures by over $100,000, hinting at a bustling season to come.

Boost in Boating Interest and Sales

Terry Anderson of SkipperBud's and Warren Moulis of Munson Marine, among other industry professionals, reported a surge in boating interest and sales. The boat show, which features more than 60 manufacturers and 30 exhibitors, serves as the last major event before the spring season, offering attendees the best selection, pricing, and availability for spring delivery. This year, manufacturers have caught up with production, leading to a flush inventory and more competitive pricing, a stark contrast to the supply shortages and premium pricing seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Appeal of Boating as a Family Activity

Boating enthusiasts like Jenny Copenharve and the Saboe family shared their excitement for the upcoming season, emphasizing boating as an invaluable investment in family memories. The event also attracted potential buyers like Cindi and Brian Bonadore, showcasing the wide appeal of boating across different demographics. Sales consultants like Sue Weiss highlighted the empowering aspect of boating, particularly for women, adding a personal touch to the event's atmosphere.

Looking Forward to a Thriving Season

With over 300,000 registered boats in Illinois and pontoon boats continuing to dominate the market, the outlook for the 2024 boating season is promising. The Northern Illinois Boat Show not only marks the beginning of the spring season but also reflects the enduring popularity of boating as a leisure activity. As industry professionals and attendees alike express optimism, the event sets the stage for what could be one of the most successful boating seasons in recent years.