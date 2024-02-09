Sunrise Mountain High School Embraces Esports with New Gaming Lounge and Star-Studded Event

On a brisk February morning, Sunrise Mountain High School in East Las Vegas bustled with an electric energy that was nothing short of contagious. The school had been chosen as the focal point for Super Bowl week festivities, with events organized by the Las Vegas Raiders, EA Sports, and Xbox. At the heart of it all was the 'Field the Future' event, a celebration of the school's newfound partnership with these powerhouse organizations.

Advertisment

A New Era for Esports at Sunrise Mountain High School

The most anticipated moment came with the unveiling of the brand-new esports gaming lounge. As the ribbon was cut by Qiava Martinez, Raiders Chief Sales Officer, the room filled with gasps and cheers. The lounge boasted state-of-the-art PCs and custom Xbox Series X consoles, all nestled within a vibrant space designed by a talented student artist.

The gaming lounge not only represented a commitment to fostering the next generation of esports athletes but also served as a testament to the growing legitimacy of competitive gaming. The students now had access to a world-class facility where they could hone their skills and explore the possibilities of a budding industry.

Advertisment

Honoring Coach Chris Sawyers and the Power of Perseverance

As the football head coach of Sunrise Mountain High School, Chris Sawyers had long been a beacon of inspiration for his students. His dedication and unwavering belief in their potential had not gone unnoticed, and during the Field the Future event, Sawyers was presented with the 2023 Tom Flores Coach of the Year award. To the delight of the entire school, this prestigious honor came with a pair of coveted Super Bowl tickets.

Sawyers took a moment to address the crowd, emphasizing the importance of hard work and perseverance. He spoke of the challenges he faced throughout his career and how those experiences shaped him into the coach he is today. His words resonated with the students, leaving them with a renewed sense of determination and hope.

Advertisment

Maxx Crosby: On and Off the Field

The excitement reached a fever pitch when Raiders Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby took the stage. The charismatic athlete shared his journey to professional football, stressing the importance of daily improvement and resilience.

Crosby then led an on-field combine for the students, giving them the opportunity to showcase their athletic prowess. Their performances were converted into Madden video game ratings, adding an element of friendly competition to the event. As the students sprinted, jumped, and tackled their way through the drills, Crosby offered guidance and encouragement, leaving a lasting impression on the aspiring athletes.

The day concluded with a panel featuring influential women in football and a showcase of the EA Sports Madden Cruiser, a tribute to the late John Madden. As the sun dipped below the horizon, the students of Sunrise Mountain High School left with newfound inspiration, memories that would last a lifetime, and a profound sense of gratitude for the organizations that made it all possible.