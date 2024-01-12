Sunny Delight Sponsors Josh Berry for 2024 NASCAR Cup Series

In a significant development, Stewart-Haas Racing has announced Sunny Delight as the primary sponsor for Josh Berry in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. The sponsorship will cover multiple events, with the No. 4 car, driven by Berry, taking the spotlight in major races such as the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the Daytona 500, marking the commencement of the NASCAR season.

Sunny Delight Joins Josh Berry’s 2024 Campaign

As part of the partnership, Sunny Delight’s brand will feature prominently on the No. 4 Ford for several races. The announcement was made via social media, stirring excitement amongst fans and followers of the sport. The partnership represents a significant investment in Berry’s potential as a full-time driver in the Cup Series.

Berry Steps into Full-Time Role

Josh Berry, a Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender with a career-best finish of second, is stepping into a full-time role in the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time. He is taking over the No. 4 car from Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing, marking a significant change for the team.

Notable Performance in Xfinity Series

In the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Berry turned heads with his performance for JR Motorsports. He secured 11 top-five finishes and 18 top-tens, ending the season 11th in the overall points standings. In addition to his Xfinity Series performance, Berry participated in 10 Cup races driving for Hendrick Motorsports and Legacy Motor Club, where he achieved one top-five finish and three top-tens.